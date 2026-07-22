Interesting and Humour - page 2715

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During a surfing competition in South Africa, a shark tried to attack three-time world champion surfer Michael Fanning of Australia.
The attack took place while Fanning was in his surf and preparing to start competing.
The competition was cancelled due to the shark attack.
Fanning himself said he was not going to stop surfing.

 
Aleksey Levashov:
During a surfing competition in South Africa, a shark tried to attack three-time world champion surfer Michael Fanning of Australia.
The attack took place while Fanning was in his surf and preparing to start competing.
The competition was cancelled due to the shark attack.
Fanning himself said he wasn't going to stop surfing.
The predator is to be caught and questioned vigorously. There's a reason she attacked the leader. She was probably on a rival surfer's mission.
 

Enjoykin lyrics )


[Deleted]  

 

Hackers prove they can hijack the controls of a modern car >>>

«Я ехал со скоростью примерно 110 километров в час в пригороде Сент-Луиса, как вдруг неожиданно понял, что начался взлом. Сначала, несмотря на то, что я даже не прикасался к панели приборов, из воздуховодов моего Jeep Cherokee меня начал обдувать ледяной воздух, помимо этого сама собой включилась вентиляция сидений. Внезапно с хип-хоп радиостанции магнитола переключилась на другую волну, и из динамиков во всю мощь зазвучал Skee-lo. Не выдержав, я резко дёрнул ручку переключения передач влево и зажал кнопку пуска двигателя — но, как вы, наверное, уже догадались — безрезультатно. Вместо этого из форсунок омывателя на лобовое стекло прыснули струи воды и заработали щётки стеклоочистителей», — рассказал автор статьи.

Хакеры доказали, что могут перехватить управление современным автомобилем
Хакеры доказали, что могут перехватить управление современным автомобилем
  • 2015.07.22
  • russian.rt.com
Бывший программист Агентства национальной безопасности США Чарли Миллер, который на текущий момент работает в Twitter, и сотрудник специализирующейся на компьютерной безопасности фирмы IOActive Крис Валасек смогли через интернет при помощи пары ноутбуков полностью подчинить своей воле электронную бортовую систему автомобиля Jeep Cherokee. В...
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

Hackers prove they can hijack the controls of a modern car >>>

Let them try to hack into our Zhiguli.
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

Hackers prove they can hijack the controls of a modern car >>>

Others can tap into the city's sewage system and clog the toilet in your home.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
Let them try to hack into our Zhiguli.

That reminds me:

Big Siberian men once took a new Japanese chainsaw and went to cut a century-old Siberian pine tree.
"Ding!" - said the new Japanese chainsaw.
"H-r-r-r-r-k..." -said the old Siberian pine.
"Whoa!" - said the big Siberian men.

Then the big Siberian men took a new Japanese chainsaw and went to the railroad track.
"Ding!" - said the railroad tracks.
"H-r-r-r-r-k..." - said the new Japanese chainsaw.
"Or else..." - said the big Siberian men.

 

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