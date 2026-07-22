Interesting and Humour - page 2715
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The attack took place while Fanning was in his surf and preparing to start competing.
The competition was cancelled due to the shark attack.
Fanning himself said he was not going to stop surfing.
During a surfing competition in South Africa, a shark tried to attack three-time world champion surfer Michael Fanning of Australia.
The attack took place while Fanning was in his surf and preparing to start competing.
The competition was cancelled due to the shark attack.
Fanning himself said he wasn't going to stop surfing.
Enjoykin lyrics )
Hackers prove they can hijack the controls of a modern car >>>
«Я ехал со скоростью примерно 110 километров в час в пригороде Сент-Луиса, как вдруг неожиданно понял, что начался взлом. Сначала, несмотря на то, что я даже не прикасался к панели приборов, из воздуховодов моего Jeep Cherokee меня начал обдувать ледяной воздух, помимо этого сама собой включилась вентиляция сидений. Внезапно с хип-хоп радиостанции магнитола переключилась на другую волну, и из динамиков во всю мощь зазвучал Skee-lo. Не выдержав, я резко дёрнул ручку переключения передач влево и зажал кнопку пуска двигателя — но, как вы, наверное, уже догадались — безрезультатно. Вместо этого из форсунок омывателя на лобовое стекло прыснули струи воды и заработали щётки стеклоочистителей», — рассказал автор статьи.
Hackers prove they can hijack the controls of a modern car >>>
Hackers prove they can hijack the controls of a modern car >>>
Let them try to hack into our Zhiguli.
That reminds me:
Big Siberian men once took a new Japanese chainsaw and went to cut a century-old Siberian pine tree.
"Ding!" - said the new Japanese chainsaw.
"H-r-r-r-r-k..." -said the old Siberian pine.
"Whoa!" - said the big Siberian men.
Then the big Siberian men took a new Japanese chainsaw and went to the railroad track.
"Ding!" - said the railroad tracks.
"H-r-r-r-r-k..." - said the new Japanese chainsaw.
"Or else..." - said the big Siberian men.