Interesting and Humour - page 4126
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I had a bad dream: the newbies (who are the vast majority in all parts of the forum) got bold, elected themselves leaders, and started sweeping us old-timers off all the branches with a "rotten broom" ...
Probably the dream was the result of two events - yesterday's conversation in the branches, and a serious thread in the English part of the forum, where newcomers have published a petition to Metakvotes with a demand to remove all documentation for MT4, mql4, MT5 and mql5 - "because we don't read it anyway".
The name of the thread (with a vote) is "Petition to remove all official documentation on MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5."
Woke up in a cold sweat ...
---------------------
Good morning.
I had a horrible dream: newbies (which are the vast majority in all parts of the forum) - got cocky, elected themselves leaders, and come to chase us old-timers forum on all branches by "rotten broom" ...
Probably the dream was the result of two events - yesterday's conversation in the branches, and a serious thread in the English part of the forum, where newcomers have published a petition to Metakvotes with a demand to remove all documentation for MT4, mql4, MT5 and mql5 - "because we don't read it anyway".
The name of the thread (with a vote) is "Petition to remove all official documentation on MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5."
Woke up in a cold sweat ...
---------------------
Good morning.
Well, there you go -- and you used to write that you were "like Carlson."
Carlson was a master of three techniques: sassing, belittling and kidding.
By deletion he probably means to close an order.Probably just confuses the terms.
By deletion he probably means to close an order.Probably just confuses the terms.
He wants to close without losses
I had a terrible dream: the newbies (which are the vast majority in all parts of the forum) - got bold, chose leaders, and let us old-timers of the forum run over all the branches with a "rotten broom" ...
Probably the dream was the result of two events - yesterday's conversation in the branches, and a serious thread in the English part of the forum, where newcomers have published a petition to Metakvotes with a demand to remove all documentation for MT4, mql4, MT5 and mql5 - "because we don't read it anyway".
The name of the thread (with a vote) is "Petition to remove all official documentation on MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5."
Woke up in a cold sweat ...
---------------------
Good morning.
Can I have a link to the thread, couldn't find it.
Can I have a link to the branch, couldn't find it.
Deleted on second page of branch.
Original title - Petition to delete all official documentation about MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5
He wants to close without loss.
Apparently he has been able to do so for 10 years