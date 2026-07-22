Interesting and Humour - page 4126

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I had a bad dream: the newbies (who are the vast majority in all parts of the forum) got bold, elected themselves leaders, and started sweeping us old-timers off all the branches with a "rotten broom" ...

Probably the dream was the result of two events - yesterday's conversation in the branches, and a serious thread in the English part of the forum, where newcomers have published a petition to Metakvotes with a demand to remove all documentation for MT4, mql4, MT5 and mql5 - "because we don't read it anyway".
The name of the thread (with a vote) is "Petition to remove all official documentation on MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5."

Woke up in a cold sweat ...

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Good morning.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I had a horrible dream: newbies (which are the vast majority in all parts of the forum) - got cocky, elected themselves leaders, and come to chase us old-timers forum on all branches by "rotten broom" ...

Probably the dream was the result of two events - yesterday's conversation in the branches, and a serious thread in the English part of the forum, where newcomers have published a petition to Metakvotes with a demand to remove all documentation for MT4, mql4, MT5 and mql5 - "because we don't read it anyway".
The name of the thread (with a vote) is "Petition to remove all official documentation on MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5."

Woke up in a cold sweat ...

---------------------

Good morning.


Well, there you go -- and you used to write that you were "like Carlson."

Carlson was a master of three techniques: sassing, belittling and kidding.


 
Alexey Viktorov:


By deletion he probably means to close an order.Probably just confuses the terms.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

By deletion he probably means to close an order.Probably just confuses the terms.


He wants to close without losses

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

I had a terrible dream: the newbies (which are the vast majority in all parts of the forum) - got bold, chose leaders, and let us old-timers of the forum run over all the branches with a "rotten broom" ...

Probably the dream was the result of two events - yesterday's conversation in the branches, and a serious thread in the English part of the forum, where newcomers have published a petition to Metakvotes with a demand to remove all documentation for MT4, mql4, MT5 and mql5 - "because we don't read it anyway".
The name of the thread (with a vote) is "Petition to remove all official documentation on MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5."

Woke up in a cold sweat ...

---------------------

Good morning.

Can I have a link to the thread, couldn't find it.

 
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Can I have a link to the branch, couldn't find it.


Deleted on second page of branch.
Original title - Petition to delete all official documentation about MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5

 
Igor Volodin:

He wants to close without loss.

Apparently he has been able to do so for 10 years

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