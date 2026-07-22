Interesting and Humour - page 860
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UAZ (Bukhanka) in Japan
Is this some kind of trolling of our car industry? It's not April 1st, is it?)))
I also thought it was a joke, but after watching the video I realised that these people are fans of vintage cars.
:))
1. Sick people should all be buried at seven in the morning (announcement in the eye department of the hospital).
2. Due to the renovation of the hairdressing salon, women will be styled in the men's room...
3. There will be a meeting at seven o'clock on Wednesday evening in the third entrance. Agenda: election of a housekeeper.
4. In view of the cold, only urgent fractures will be done in the X-ray room.
5. You will receive a bio-toilet at any address in Moscow within one day. And along with it a manual in Russian and a qualified demonstration.
6. We knit baby blouses from the parents' wool.
7. A girl named Lena, whom I met on October 12 near Kuzminky station. Your blond hair and red coat are all I have left. Please respond. Igor.
8. We make polyethylene bags according to the size of the customer.
9. Children are given to fathers only when sober.
10. Children under the age of five are handled at the circus.
11. DENTIS? Our dentists will do everything to make you forget about them forever!
12. A confectionery factory is hiring two men - one for the wrapping and one for the filling.
13. The recycling stall accepts hunters' and anglers' society scraps in the form of bones.
14. The lift doesn't take it downstairs.
15. One phone call and you'll get a death certificate and wreaths made!
16. Movers are invited for interesting work.
17. Cocker Spaniel for sale. Mother recognized as "Best Bitch of the Breed".
18. For sale German shepherd dog. Inexpensive. Eats any meat. Especially loves small children.
19. For Sale Russian blue. Without documents.
20. Selling newborn pram blue .
21. Three piglets for sale, all of different sexes.
22. Four goslings and a goose for sale. All are laying.
23. The restaurant is out of order and the waitresses are all loose.
24. Today there will be a lecture on immoral topics in the hotel lobby. The police will read it.
15 masterpieces of ice sculpture
Winners of the Golden Turtle 2012 competition
The programme "The Big Difference". A parody of the 1970s programme "Vremya".
http://lesnyanskiy.livejournal.com/