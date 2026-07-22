Interesting and Humour - page 888
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Garrett McNamara rode the world's tallest wave in front of curious onlookers.
The thrill-seeker managed to ride a 30-metre wave off Portugal's Praia do Norte, near the village of Nazare.
The previous record was 24 metres high.
http://tvrain.ru/articles/uiljam_brauder_u_nas_s_putinym_byli_obschie_interesy_poka_on_sam_ne_stal_oligarhom-336111/
Damn, I listened to the interview, I will go to the Americans to help them manage the national debt situation, I am here and they cannot reach an agreement, they cannot cope with arms ... I am concerned about American citizens - I have a sandwich in the morning, I immediately thought - how are the people?
Go back to your fiddosia, traitor.
Special for you - that was sarcasm in the post you so ardently replied to. But I suspect that you have not heard the interview ...
That's it, you're going back to the motherland
We're starting to twist and fudge
I see
The first Intel-branded motherboard came out in 1993. It was called Batman, was based on the 430LX chipset, and supported a Socket 4 socket with processor speeds up to 60MHz.
Intel Batman:
Intel Next unit of computing:
Today, tablets, smartphones, ultrabooks and laptops are steadily replacing desktops. The share of desktopsis falling fast, and even the absolute sales figures are flat at best, while mobile computers are showing double-digit growth.