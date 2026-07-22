Interesting and Humour - page 888

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Garrett McNamara rode the world's tallest wave in front of curious onlookers.

The thrill-seeker managed to ride a 30-metre wave off Portugal's Praia do Norte, near the village of Nazare.

The previous record was 24 metres high.

 
Mischek:
http://tvrain.ru/articles/uiljam_brauder_u_nas_s_putinym_byli_obschie_interesy_poka_on_sam_ne_stal_oligarhom-336111/
Damn, I listened to the interview, I will go to the Americans to help them manage the debt situation, I am here and they cannot reach an agreement, they cannot cope with arms ... I worry about American citizens all the time - I make a sandwich in the morning, I immediately thought - how are the people?
 
Anion:
Damn, I listened to the interview, I will go to the Americans to help them manage the national debt situation, I am here and they cannot reach an agreement, they cannot cope with arms ... I am concerned about American citizens - I have a sandwich in the morning, I immediately thought - how are the people?
Go back to your country, traitor.
 
 
 
Mischek:
Go back to your fiddosia, traitor.
Special for you - that was sarcasm in the post to which you so ardently responded. But I have a suspicion that you did not hear the interview itself ...
 
Anion:
Special for you - that was sarcasm in the post you so ardently replied to. But I suspect that you have not heard the interview ...

That's it, you're going back to the motherland

We're starting to twist and fudge

I see

 
Intelwill phase out desktop motherboards withinthree years. The last processors for which native boards will be produced will be chips on the Haswell microarchitecture, which are expected to be released in June this year. Intel will continue to produce boards for servers, while in the consumer market it will focus on mobile devices and new form factors such asthe Next unit of computing(Intel NUC) - a complete computer with a Core i3 or i5 processor measuring 10 centimeters by 10 centimeters - only slightly larger and thicker than the Raspberry Pi.

The first Intel-branded motherboard came out in 1993. It was called Batman, was based on the 430LX chipset, and supported a Socket 4 socket with processor speeds up to 60MHz.

Intel Batman:


Intel Next unit of computing:


Today, tablets, smartphones, ultrabooks and laptops are steadily replacing desktops. The share of desktopsis falling fast, and even the absolute sales figures are flat at best, while mobile computers are showing double-digit growth.
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