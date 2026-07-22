Interesting and Humour - page 1198

New comment
 
 
 
moto ride around the petrol station :)
[Deleted]  
Yandex has created a fun little thing called Crypta. It allows you to determine gender, age and other characteristics of users by analysing their online behaviour.
[Deleted]  
Depardieu to play former Chechen president
 

wow, webmani is a new type of wallet, WMX is bitcoin

http://blog.wmtransfer.com/blog/wmx-novyj-tip-titulnyh-znakov#.UZTdeDdNqWkы)

[Deleted]  
sanyooooook:

wow, webmani is a new type of wallet, WMX is bitcoin

http://blog.wmtransfer.com/blog/wmx-novyj-tip-titulnyh-znakov#.UZTdeDdNqWkы)

I went to an exchanger, I see a free exchange rate. And there it turns out 1 BitCoin = 1000 WMX
 
MrGold166:
I went to an exchanger and saw a free exchange rate. And there it turns out 1 BitCoin = 1000 WMX
Yep)
 
 

I happen to have the worst yet :)

Funny / absurd pieces of code

1...119111921193119411951196119711981199120012011202120312041205...4979
New comment