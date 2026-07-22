Interesting and Humour - page 1198
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wow, webmani is a new type of wallet, WMX is bitcoin
http://blog.wmtransfer.com/blog/wmx-novyj-tip-titulnyh-znakov#.UZTdeDdNqWkы)
wow, webmani is a new type of wallet, WMX is bitcoin
http://blog.wmtransfer.com/blog/wmx-novyj-tip-titulnyh-znakov#.UZTdeDdNqWkы)
I went to an exchanger and saw a free exchange rate. And there it turns out 1 BitCoin = 1000 WMX
I happen to have the worst yet :)
Funny / absurd pieces of code