Interesting and Humour - page 4034
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Oleg, missed the best part, so off topic, unfortunately)
that's okay... and the topics have no rigid boundaries, and flow smoothly into another thread, then another, then another... covering vast expanses...
You can also put in without a fuse =)
It's like entering the market without a stop.
It's like entering the market without a stop.
There is always a stop, the DC provides it)
The US has a 17th-century bond that still earns interest.
Blogger Tom Scott spoke to Geert Rouwenhorst, professor of corporate finance at Yale University (Connecticut, USA), about a 369-year-old bond held in the educational institution's archives.
The security was issued on 15 May 1648 by the Dutch cooperative De Stichtse Rijnlanden, made up of landowners and wealthy citizens who operated dams and canals in the Lower Rhine region. The document was issued in order to finance the construction of a jetty on the River Lek.
The bond was a piece of goatskin. There was no stated maturity date, but the text specified that the bond would bear interest at 5% per annum in perpetuity (although the interest rate was lowered to 3.5% at first and then to 2.5%).
Yale bought the document in 2003 for 24,000 euros. For a while, its staff did not see the ancient bond as a means of making a profit. But in 2015, Rouwenhorst went to the headquarters of the Water Authority in Utrecht in the Netherlands and received interest on the security for the first time in 26 years (about 136.2 euros).
The US has a 17th-century bond that still earns interest.
Blogger Tom Scott spoke to Geert Rouwenhorst, professor of corporate finance at Yale University (Connecticut, USA), about a 369-year-old bond held in the educational institution's archives.
The security was issued on 15 May 1648 by the Dutch cooperative De Stichtse Rijnlanden, made up of landowners and wealthy citizens who operated dams and canals in the Lower Rhine region. The document was issued in order to finance the construction of a jetty on the River Lek.
The bond was a piece of goatskin. There was no stated maturity date, but the text specified that the bond would bear interest at 5% per annum in perpetuity (although the interest rate was lowered to 3.5% at first and then to 2.5%).
Yale bought the document in 2003 for 24 thousand euros. For a while, its staff did not see the ancient bond as a means of making a profit. But in 2015, Rouwenhorst went to the headquarters of the Water Authority in Utrecht in the Netherlands and received interest on the security for the first time in 26 years (about 136.2 euros).
A real security
a real security
Not so much - inflation has eaten it all up.
But in general - it's certainly a unicum.
A neural network sees a lion, a hare and a crab on the moon
Programmer Daigo Shoji wanted to see what a convolutional neural network, a neural network architecture specially designed for image analysis and recognition, would see on the Moon. Such a network learns to understand what's in the picture by running a large database of images through it. It turned out that the neural network tends to see the outlines of animals on the Moon - a crab, a lion, and a hare, and if the image does not show the northern part of the satellite with the Sea of Cold, the neural network is more likely to see a hare, and if the Sea of Cold is in the picture - a lion.
A neural network sees a lion, a hare and a crab on the moon
Programmer Daigo Shoji wanted to see what a convolutional neural network, a neural network architecture specially designed for image analysis and recognition, would see on the Moon. Such a network learns to understand what's in the picture by running a large database of images through it. It turned out that the neural network tends to see the outlines of animals on the Moon - a crab, a lion, and a hare, and if the image does not show the northern part of the satellite with the Sea of Cold, the neural network more often sees a hare, and if the Sea of Cold is in the picture - a lion.
Neural networks are a great hoax in general and just a pretty toy in particular.
If any other regression or classification method can be applied, even at the expense of prediction accuracy, then they should be applied.
And NS is either a dabble or if nothing else works
Work for R users
Neural networks are a great cheat in general and just a pretty toy in particular.
If any other regression or classification method can be applied, even at the expense of prediction accuracy, they should be used.
And NS is either for fun or if nothing else.
I used to teach a course on mechanical trading systems to students inMathematical Statistics. For making decisions simple indicators were used. There were no class hours for anything more complicated. So students quite rightly criticized me, referring to NS. At first I agreed and made excuses, but then I realized that for them the NS was just a highly intellectual toy. They just wanted to play another tutorial and indicators had nothing to do with it.
I have not liked neural networks since then.