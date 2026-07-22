Interesting and Humour - page 723
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Making fun of animals, shame on them! And in the previous cartoon they don't speak Russian, I can't understand anything.
And the previous cartoon doesn't speak Russian, you can't understand anything.
The effect here is different:
The effect here is different:
I just like Google ))
I think that the comparison of the "assistants" in the search mode will always be different, now in favour of one, now in favour of the other. They are both constantly learning.
Of the Russian-language ones for Android, I recommend this onehttps://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ifree.assistant&feature=search_result#?t=W251bGwsMSwxLDEsImNvbS5pZnJlZS5hc3Npc3RhbnQiXQ...
Shit