Interesting and Humour - page 1947
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Well, look at the medal. And think.
Well, I don't have to think. I've already laid out the postulates here.
But those who want to argue them don't want to think...
Diploma Special for Yoschik already ordered. With the first train promised to deliver (also asked for a little snow for you)
Well, I don't have to think. I've already laid out the postulates here.
But those who want to challenge them don't want to think...
The diploma Special for Yoschik has already been ordered. They promised to deliver it with the first train (also asked for some snow for you).
The age of lighting: bulbs on trees for a billion
La la la la la la
La la la la la la
La la la la la la
I must have had a good Friday, it's still going strong.))