Interesting and Humour - page 1947

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Yoschik:
Well, look at the medal. And think.

Well, I don't have to think. I've already laid out the postulates here.

But those who want to argue them don't want to think...

Diploma Special for Yoschik already ordered. With the first train promised to deliver (also asked for a little snow for you)

 
artmedia70:

Well, I don't have to think. I've already laid out the postulates here.

But those who want to challenge them don't want to think...

The diploma Special for Yoschik has already been ordered. They promised to deliver it with the first train (also asked for some snow for you).

If you don't have anything, I'll sleep.
 
The age of lighting: bulbs on trees for a billion
Эпоха освещения. 20 миллиардов рублей за московские уличные украшения
Эпоха освещения. 20 миллиардов рублей за московские уличные украшения
  • 2013.12.21
  • tvrain.ru
Однажды зимой, после заката, в Москве, на Тверском бульваре, появились два гражданина. Первый из них, маленького роста, в утепленной кепке пирожком, показывал на ветви деревьев. Второй росту был не маленького и не громадного, а просто высокого. От него веяло профицитным бюджетом и федеральным размахом. Сергей Собянин, мэр Москвы: Добрый день...
 
newdigital:
The age of lighting: bulbs on trees for a billion
Holy shit... Why not on Patriarch's Ponds? That would be much more interesting.
 
 

La la la la la la

 
Yoschik:

La la la la la la

When are we going to drown?
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

La la la la la la

Must've been a good Friday, still kicking.))
 
peripatetikos:
I must have had a good Friday, it's still going strong.))
That's him! In a tub of vodka. I wondered why he wasn't talking.
 
No one's talking at all. It's Saturday...
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