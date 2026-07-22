Interesting and Humour - page 2933

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Alexander Bereznyak:
If there's such an argument, I suspect you're a vegetarian.
There was no argument! And my vegetarianism is well known around here!
 
 
The Duke's piss, and the Duchess' handwriting.
 
glebon:
Lack of calories !?

Lack of kebab in the body.

 
vegetarianism is unhealthy
 
 
transcendreamer:
vegetarianism is unhealthy
 
Guys, it's a different topic these days. It's not a vegetarian/meat-eating rivalry. It's a branch of blue blooded, white-boned vegetarians that has split off from the vegetarians - the SYROEDS. So it's more complicated than that. What used to be the contempt of vegans for all normal eaters, so now the cheese-eaters have the same attitude even to regular vegans. They even have their own propaganda, clinging to sanity/unreasonableness. They think all rawhiders are reasonable and everyone else is unreasonable.
 
transcendreamer:
vegetarianism is unhealthy
It's not unhealthy, it's even healthy, but in moderation and with a sense of purpose.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
It's not harmful, it's even useful, but in moderation and in moderation.
That's right, you have to strike a happy medium. That's why it's golden...
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