Interesting and Humour - page 2933
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If there's such an argument, I suspect you're a vegetarian.
Lack of calories !?
Lack of kebab in the body.
vegetarianism is unhealthy
vegetarianism is unhealthy
It's not harmful, it's even useful, but in moderation and in moderation.