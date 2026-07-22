Interesting and Humour - page 3728
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Alexander Antoshkin:
And there are no professions that require schizophrenia.
..it's easier than the technical stuff - you have to work there - and here voila...
In every human being there is an animal element.
All, absolutely all human actions can be defined by one of the three instincts (to eat, to reproduce, to dominate). This was not my idea; it is human nature. It is good if a human being aspires to consciousness, but this cannot completely rule out the animal beginning of man.
At best, we are all half-animals.
Do you like that beginning? Or delete it?
...Electronics, after all, are more material than programming and require a certain knowledge of physics...
If only your negativity towards programmers is eradicated and more concreteness is achieved, it will be possible to put "Almost healthy. No need for a bath yet".
...but as a nerdy, unsociable nerd with glasses, I'm sure you recognise yourself... ?
Well, lad, the goggle-eyed nerd is definitely not me.
Never wore glasses. I've been in sports since childhood: gymnastics (KMS), karate (2nd dan), 2 years of conscription in the army...
Well, I'm not much of a glasses nerd with a pedigree like that.
But, did you notice how my thesis differs from yours? The absence of probability equal to one (everywhere it says "Almost healthy. " and "Well, I don't look like a geek with such a pedigree").
Sir, where is your probability equal to one? Where's your specificity? Where's your argument?
Or do you believe that your half-philosophical sophistry, or more precisely, half-insane abstract abstraction is probability equal to one?
I'm sorry, but I didn't study such probability theory at uni or in post-graduate school.
...and who's gonna talk to the racketeers. And these are anti-programming skills. And those with programming skills have successfully turned the stall into a chain shop. And do not communicate with racketeers. But of course, this still needs the skills to conduct tough negotiations and personnel management .............
That's your own answer to the question of probability - bullshit! And where did you get such flaccid Russian? Where did you study your mother tongue? Or do you have a higher education but no secondary?
Morning starts with coffee or Morning starts with a thought
From the pot.
Stop spamming already, for Christ's sake, what kind of person