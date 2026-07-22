Interesting and Humour - page 3807
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I paint the screw-in date on the base of each new bulb with my wife's varnish. My wife looks at me like I'm crazy and thinks I'm a cheapskate. She hides the varnish. She doesn't understand...
I paint the screw-in date on the base of each new bulb with my wife's varnish. My wife looks at me like I'm crazy and thinks I'm a cheapskate. She hides the varnish. She doesn't understand...
I paint the screw-in date on the base of each new bulb with my wife's varnish. My wife looks at me like I'm crazy and thinks I'm a cheapskate. She hides the varnish. She does not understand ...
I always forget when I have changed the battery in my car. It always seems to be easy to remember, but I do not. I changed the battery for 12 years, I do not remember when (Merc. - 190, petrol, gas). Now, next time I change it, I'll be sure to put the date on it somewhere.
In such cases, Excel helps - a table: date of purchase, delivery note number, where you put it.
In such cases, Excel is helpful - a table: purchase date, consignment note number, where you put it.
In such cases, Excel is helpful - a table: purchase date, delivery note number, where you put it.
I always forget when I change the battery in my car, it always seems to be easy to remember but I can't. Over 12 years, once changed the battery, now I can't remember when (Merc. - 190, gasoline, gas). Now, next time I change it, I'll be sure to put the date on it somewhere.
I have a journal in mind for this purpose. I keep an ordinary notebook in the glove compartment of my car with a table:
Very helpful. But again, my wife thinks it's boring.
p.s. By the way, batteries usually have a special sticker on them. There the year and month number can be knocked out. and glued directly to the battery. But I have a notebook:)
I paint the screw-in date on the base of each new bulb with my wife's varnish. My wife looks at me like I'm crazy and thinks I'm a cheapskate. She hides the varnish. She doesn't understand...
That's funny.
khorosh:
Where did the hole come from?
Because of the increase in the total area of the figure (note - not a triangle). If we take the bottom left corner of both figures as the origin, we see that in the upper figure the "hypotenuse" is below the point (5; 2) and in the lower figure it goes just above it. So we are simply looking at different figures.