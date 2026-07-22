Interesting and Humour - page 3807

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Ihor Herasko:

I told you.


Oops. Didn't notice.

 

I paint the screw-in date on the base of each new bulb with my wife's varnish. My wife looks at me like I'm crazy and thinks I'm a cheapskate. She hides the varnish. She doesn't understand...

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

I paint the screw-in date on the base of each new bulb with my wife's varnish. My wife looks at me like I'm crazy and thinks I'm a cheapskate. She hides the varnish. She doesn't understand...

And I forget when I've changed the battery on my car, always seems like, easy to remember, but, I don't. I've changed battery once in 12 years, can't remember when (Merc. - 190, petrol, gas). Now, next time I change it, I'll be sure to put the date on it somewhere.
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

I paint the screw-in date on the base of each new bulb with my wife's varnish. My wife looks at me like I'm crazy and thinks I'm a cheapskate. She hides the varnish. She does not understand ...


I forget when I changed it:
I always forget when I have changed the battery in my car. It always seems to be easy to remember, but I do not. I changed the battery for 12 years, I do not remember when (Merc. - 190, petrol, gas). Now, next time I change it, I'll be sure to put the date on it somewhere.

In such cases, Excel helps - a table: date of purchase, delivery note number, where you put it.

 
Vladimir Karputov:


In such cases, Excel is helpful - a table: purchase date, consignment note number, where you put it.

Thank you, that's a great tip.
 
Vladimir Karputov:


In such cases, Excel is helpful - a table: purchase date, delivery note number, where you put it.

You can't put Excel in the glove compartment)
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
I always forget when I change the battery in my car, it always seems to be easy to remember but I can't. Over 12 years, once changed the battery, now I can't remember when (Merc. - 190, gasoline, gas). Now, next time I change it, I'll be sure to put the date on it somewhere.

I have a journal in mind for this purpose. I keep an ordinary notebook in the glove compartment of my car with a table:

DateMileageEventAmountNar. total
14.07.2017123456New Bosh battery6 5001 234 567
...

Very helpful. But again, my wife thinks it's boring.

p.s. By the way, batteries usually have a special sticker on them. There the year and month number can be knocked out. and glued directly to the battery. But I have a notebook:)

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

I paint the screw-in date on the base of each new bulb with my wife's varnish. My wife looks at me like I'm crazy and thinks I'm a cheapskate. She hides the varnish. She doesn't understand...

That's funny.

 
 

khorosh:

Where did the hole come from?


Because of the increase in the total area of the figure (note - not a triangle). If we take the bottom left corner of both figures as the origin, we see that in the upper figure the "hypotenuse" is below the point (5; 2) and in the lower figure it goes just above it. So we are simply looking at different figures.

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