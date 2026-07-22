Interesting and Humour - page 2664
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It's more like an iron lumberjack.
On the night of 12 March, renowned economic expert and consultant Dr Walker Todd predicted the collapse of the US economy and the collapse of the dollar in the next 60-90 days.
Wait for it... However, Dr Todd seems to have screwed the pooch.
On 10 June, the dollar was given its last day of life.
On the night of 12 March, renowned economic expert and consultant Dr Walker Todd predicted the collapse of the US economy and the collapse of the dollar in the next 60-90 days.
Wait for it... However, Dr. Todd seems to have screwed up.
On 10 June, the dollar was given its last day of life.
On the night of 12 March, renowned economic expert and consultant Dr Walker Todd predicted the collapse of the US economy and the collapse of the dollar in the next 60-90 days.
Wait for it... However, Dr. Todd seems to have screwed up.
That was a bit of a rush. I'd like to believe it.
It's all right)
The ruble will pay off for him.
That was a bit of a rush. You just want to believe.
For 35 quadrillion Zimbabwean dollars, it will be possible to get 1 US dollar