Interesting and Humour - page 2664

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Alexandr Murzin:
It's more like an iron lumberjack.
No, definitely Dobrynya Nikitich at the age of 7. Historical scholars have confirmed the authenticity of the photo. :)
 
On 10 June, the dollar was given its last day of life.

On the night of 12 March, renowned economic expert and consultant Dr Walker Todd predicted the collapse of the US economy and the collapse of the dollar in the next 60-90 days.

Wait for it... However, Dr Todd seems to have screwed the pooch.
 
Aleksey Levashov:
On 10 June, the dollar was given its last day of life.

On the night of 12 March, renowned economic expert and consultant Dr Walker Todd predicted the collapse of the US economy and the collapse of the dollar in the next 60-90 days.

Wait for it... However, Dr. Todd seems to have screwed up.
The situation has changed, so the prediction didn't come true.
 
Aleksey Levashov:
On 10 June, the dollar was given its last day of life.

On the night of 12 March, renowned economic expert and consultant Dr Walker Todd predicted the collapse of the US economy and the collapse of the dollar in the next 60-90 days.

Wait for it... However, Dr. Todd seems to have screwed up.
A little rushed. I'd like to believe that.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
That was a bit of a rush. I'd like to believe it.

It's all right)

The ruble will pay off for him.

 
Alexandr Murzin:
That was a bit of a rush. You just want to believe.
Believe in a collapsing dollar? Well, it's like Father Christmas...
 
 
For 35 quadrillion Zimbabwean dollars, it will be possible to get 1 US dollar
 
Vitalie Postolache:
For 35 quadrillion Zimbabwean dollars, it will be possible to get 1 US dollar
Zimbabwe's currency is about to strengthen
 


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