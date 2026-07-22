Interesting and Humour - page 1656

New comment
 
Mischek:

Estonian sprats, Dutch cheese, Latvian sausage...

Man, I'm starving.

If you eat too much, you'll get old, and then you'll get newdigitated in a field...
 
To replace Onishchenko, a presidential decree appoints ....tataaam ......Shoigu
 
Huh) that was a joke of humour.
 
 

In short, he said he was not leaving :

Medvedev's spokeswoman denies news of Onishchenko's resignation
 
What a nightmare - I checked my IP - I'm in Cherepovets now (and before that I was in Siberia) :) and I haven't got out of my chair ... what's the deal with Beeline?
 
newdigital:
What a nightmare - I checked my IP - I'm in Cherepovets now (and before that I was in Siberia) :) and I haven't got off my chair ... What's the deal with Beeline?
It [Beeline] sort of hints that a sedentary lifestyle is bad.
 

Kostroma. The child was burned, but still ran the distance.

 

Predator attack. Bloodshed. 18+

 
ivandurak:

I think I'll put the same thing on my front doorstep.

That should help.
1...164916501651165216531654165516561657165816591660166116621663...4979
New comment