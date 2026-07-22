Interesting and Humour - page 2051

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[Deleted]  
Never. Not to anyone. Don't tell. That you know how to reinstall Windows.
[Deleted]  
 

Good morning



 
newdigital:

Good morning.



Didn't understand the recording of the five and the seven.

 
Contender:

I don't understand the notation of a five and a seven.

I get it - the author put the factorial in the wrong place.
 
And in the entry of a seven, the last number is 0.(9) = 0.999999999999... = 1.
 
moskitman:

You're a cancer, brother... Watch how you do it:

I'm training, too.

Files:
wot.jpg  203 kb
 
vspexp:
))
 
valeryk:
Can you advise a lamer how to insert links nicely...?

If I understood the word BEAUTIFUL correctly, it is done by the forum editor automatically, slipping it into the post.

This function is in testing stage and not all resources are pasted

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

If I understood the word BEAUTIFUL correctly, it is done by the forum editor automatically, slipping it into the post.

This function is still in testing and not all resources will have an insert

And maybe "nice" on the contrary without the embedding? Here we need to be more specific.)
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