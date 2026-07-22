Interesting and Humour - page 487

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Here we go. )))
 
tol64:
Here we go. )))

the art of cooking "corpses"...

You see, Anatoly, on our planet Earth all living things eat all living things. I don't know why this happened, but for us it must be normal.

 
moskitman:

the art of cooking "corpses"...

It looks delicious. I remember the pleasurable sensations of devouring such a thing. But when I realised that it was something that was alive: snotty, defecating, sweaty, sick, etc., in my vision it helped me to start my experiment as quickly as possible. )))
 
moskitman:
...

You see, Anatoly, on our planet Earth all living things eat all living things. I don't know why that happened, but for us it should be normal.

I don't mind. I do not advocate my choice in any way, nor do I call for anything. So it's fine. If it wasn't normal, it just wouldn't exist. )))
 
Mischek:

But his grandson is alive!

salad

 
 
Mischek:

In fact, you should eat what your ancestors ate. The whole body has been optimized for it.

And if the body is over-optimized?
 
notused:
What if the organism has been over-optimized?
The organism, it's not a ts, it's clever and very very experienced and it's no credit to the head it carries. It is simply a gift.
 

The famous Russian scientist Grigory Perelman, who turned down a $1m prize for discovering the proof of the Poincaré hypothesis, has agreed to be filmed in Hollywood. The mathematician, who leads a reclusive lifestyle, will take part in the making of a film about himself. The film may be produced by James Cameron.

http://www.rbcdaily.ru/2012/08/02/lifestyle/562949984446492

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tol64:

There are already so many pictures of bears in this thread that one could make a super gallery on the subject. ))

I wonder if brains of other animals could evolve to human brains. For instance, could it happen that bears learn over time (after thousands, tens, hundreds of thousands of years) to talk in the same way as we do? Our brains, after all, weren't as complex in their structure at first either. ))

The dolphin's brain is not inferior to ours. In some respects even superior.

We still have a lot to learn from them if anything.

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