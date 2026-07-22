Interesting and Humour - page 4734
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So this is a humorous page.
For those of you who are bored. Here's a challenge.
Pencil, paper.
Cross each side of the rectangles without repeating the intersection like this.
There's a mistake in the example, the top left rectangle has two intersections on the bottom side
in a heartbeat.
you figure out the probability of a correct answer.
and don't forget the key:
"if you had chosen the answer
at random
"
picking one answer at random is like picking a ticket in an exam.
even if all the tickets are the same or there's a million of them, it doesn't matter,
;)
I'm terribly sorry. I didn't quite get the task right.
You have to cross every section of lines. Like this. You can start wherever you like.
what pressure is, a vector or a scalar.
A two-dimensional tensor)
You've got to be kidding me.
25 and 25 are the same answer and probably not the right one. But never mind. 1 in 3.
You can't group the same outcomes in a box of 99 white marbles and one black marble. The probability of getting the black one out, by your logic, is 1/2.
Separate probability and possibility.
You can't group the same outcomes in a similar way. analogy: there are 99 white and one black ball in a box. the probability of getting the black one out, according to your logic, is 1/2.
divide the probability and the possibility.
We have the opportunity to choose 1 answer choice.
Whether it's right or wrong is irrelevant.
And the probability of picking the right one is???
Well, well, well.
at random
i.e. without selecting
so we get to the right answer twice.
at random
I mean, without selecting.
There is a 33.3% chance of answering correctly because there are 3 answers, not 4.
correct two.
what's the probability?
50%, whichever way you look at it.
;)
correct two.