Interesting and Humour - page 4734

New comment
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

So this is a humorous page.

For those of you who are bored. Here's a challenge.

Pencil, paper.

Cross each side of the rectangles without repeating the intersection like this.


There's a mistake in the example, the top left rectangle has two intersections on the bottom side

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

in a heartbeat.

you figure out the probability of a correct answer.

and don't forget the key:

"if you had chosen the answer

at random

"

picking one answer at random is like picking a ticket in an exam.

even if all the tickets are the same or there's a million of them, it doesn't matter,

;)

I'm terribly sorry. I didn't quite get the task right.

You have to cross every section of lines. Like this. You can start wherever you like.

s42

 
Vladimir Tkach:

what pressure is, a vector or a scalar.

A two-dimensional tensor)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

You've got to be kidding me.

25 and 25 are the same answer and probably not the right one. But never mind. 1 in 3.

You can't group the same outcomes in a box of 99 white marbles and one black marble. The probability of getting the black one out, by your logic, is 1/2.

Separate probability and possibility.

 
Igor Zakharov:

You can't group the same outcomes in a similar way. analogy: there are 99 white and one black ball in a box. the probability of getting the black one out, according to your logic, is 1/2.

divide the probability and the possibility.

We have the opportunity to choose 1 answer choice.

Whether it's right or wrong is irrelevant.

And the probability of picking the right one is???

Well, well, well.

 
Question: What is the probability of answering this question correctly if you are given four choices with three answers?

There are 3 answers to one question, but one of the three is duplicated, so it looks like there are four answers, but in fact it is still 3.

The probability that one of the three answers is correct is 100%/3 = 33.3%.

Looking at the Answer Menu in the picture, you cannot see 33.3%.

We conclude that 0% is correct for the picture where there is no 33.3% option.

Again look at the picture and see the correct answer: 0% give the correct answer from the menu, where no answer is found. Option B: 0%.

Problem solved).


 
Реter Konow:
Question: What is the probability of answering this question correctly if you are given four choices with three answers?

One question has 3 answers, but one of the three is duplicated, so it looks like there are four answers, but in fact there are still three.

The probability that one of the three answers is correct is 100%/3 = 33.3%.

Looking at the Answer Menu in the picture, you cannot see 33.3%.

We conclude that 0% is correct for the picture where there is no 33.3% option.

Look at the picture again and see the correct answer: 0% give the correct answer from the menu, where no answer is found. Option B: 0%.

Problem solved).


at random

i.e. without selecting

so we get to the right answer twice.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

at random

I mean, without selecting.

There is a 33.3% chance of answering correctly, because the answers are 3, not 4.

But, on the answer menu, option 33.3 is not available. So you cannot guess correctly if all the answers are wrong. So, option 0% is correct.
 
Реter Konow:
There is a 33.3% chance of answering correctly because there are 3 answers, not 4.

But, on the answer menu, option 33.3 is not available. So you can't guess correctly if the answers are wrong. So, option 0% is correct.

correct two.

what's the probability?

50%, whichever way you look at it.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

correct two.


Question for you: how many answers do you get? 3 or 4?
1...472747284729473047314732473347344735473647374738473947404741...4979
New comment