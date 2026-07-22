Interesting and Humour - page 602
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At first he poured some carbide into the hole, but it went out to no avail. But the man was smart, so he went to a hunting shop and bought some gunpowder.
He put a bottle with propane-butane in the hole, unscrewed the valve, dug a groove for the gunpowder, poured a track, took out the bottle, ignited the gunpowder, ran away, lay down.
After the explosion, he looks up - no toilet at the end of the plot, thinks, to hell with it, but he killed the bastard, turns around - one wall of the verandah is gone, one peeled away entirely from the cottage, the cellar under it with all the stock is ripped apart.
He was perplexed by the vodka: "I understand what the mole was doing in the cellar, but why was he going to the toilet?
Let's look at the trend
217 hours left allowed 395
207 415
197 411
187 415
157 466
Apple's new maps are scary
Vilnius , airport
Iosif Kobzon. Now in 3D
Apple's new maps are scary
Vilnius , airport
Apple's new maps are scary
Vilnius , airport
Let's look at the trend.
217 hours to go 395
207 415
197 411
187 415
157 466
That's more obvious. ))
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That's more visual. ))
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Wrong )) score it with an average of 177 and 167, it's similar.