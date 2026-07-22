Interesting and Humour - page 4908
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Standard model describing all elementary particles except dark matter and dark energy
you have a mistake there, in the 23rd line from the top...
You have a mistake there, on line 23 at the top...
There's no mistake there. It's the correct formula for the expansion of the universe...
A man walks barefoot.
Lev Nikolayevich?
Standard model describing all elementary particles except dark matter and dark energy
I should give the formula to Yusuf, let him compare it with PNB. ;)
I should give the formula to Yusuf and have him compare it with the PNB. ;)
PNB will make it a one-time....
Well, and about science!
Well, and about science!
Truly. I organised a seance, called Jean for a dialogue, and heard him say "If you show an animation with 200 monks on YouTube, demonstrating an experiment, and get 500,000 likes, I promise to form an electrical circuit with 500 monks in series and another 500 in parallel! And I thought, that's great, let's test the possibility of a temporal paradox, because the texts of historical sources would have to change in an instant!
A subtle hint :
"he went to service-desk" :-)