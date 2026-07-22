Interesting and Humour - page 4908

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Oh, and there's no gravity
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Standard model describing all elementary particles except dark matter and dark energy


you have a mistake there, in the 23rd line from the top...

 
Denis Sartakov #:

You have a mistake there, on line 23 at the top...

There's no mistake there. It's the correct formula for the expansion of the universe...

 
Hi.Who knows this joke.Walks a man barefoot.Carries his shoes over his shoulder.Towards him comes a woman.Asked why you wear shoes on the shoulder.He replied.I've been wearing them that way for nine years.
[Deleted]  
Andrey Kir #:
A man walks barefoot.

Lev Nikolayevich?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Standard model describing all elementary particles except dark matter and dark energy



I should give the formula to Yusuf, let him compare it with PNB. ;)

 
PapaYozh #:


I should give the formula to Yusuf and have him compare it with the PNB. ;)

PNB will make it a one-time....

 

Well, and about science!


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Well, and about science!

Truly. I organised a seance, called Jean for a dialogue, and heard him say "If you show an animation with 200 monks on YouTube, demonstrating an experiment, and get 500,000 likes, I promise to form an electrical circuit with 500 monks in series and another 500 in parallel! And I thought, that's great, let's test the possibility of a temporal paradox, because the texts of historical sources would have to change in an instant!

 

A subtle hint :

"he went to service-desk" :-)

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