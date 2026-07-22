Interesting and Humour - page 2607

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http://ukdataexplorer.com/european-translator/?word=I+love+you

European word translator: an interactive map showing "I love you" in over 30 languages
European word translator: an interactive map showing "I love you" in over 30 languages
  • James Trimble
  • ukdataexplorer.com
Enter one or two lower-case English words to see translations from Google Translate. Random words:   cord    promising A few things to keep in mind: Translations are generated by Google Translate. Some may be inaccurate or use non-European (e.g. Brazilian Portuguese) words. Just one translation is provided for each word;...
 

"The story takes place back in the days when celebrities still rode the underground.

Charlie Chaplin was surprised to find a gold watch in his pocket after a ride on the New York underground.

The next day, when Chaplin was tired of puzzling over howthe item had got into his pocket, and decided to give the watch to the police station, he received a letter."Dear Mr. Chaplin," wrote an unknown person. -- I am a professional pickpocket. Yesterday I snatched a magnificent gold watch from someone's jacket pocket. But then I saw you, decided to give you a present and put it in your pocket..."

Police efforts to find the comedian's thieving admirer were unsuccessful, as was the search for the person to whom the watch belonged. So the police made a decision worthy of Solomon's wisdom - the watch was returned to Charlie Chaplin.

The nontrivial story received local press coverage, with the result that the actor received another envelope with no address and no name."Mr. Chaplin! About a year ago in the New York underground, a gold watch was taken from my pocket. I was indignant, but when I learned that the thief had given it to you, I was very happy and want you to keep my watch. As I admire your talent, I am also sending you a gold chain to go with the watch.

 
 

 

 
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Тотальный диктант | Интерактивные диктанты
Тотальный диктант | Интерактивные диктанты
  • 2015.03.01
  • totaldict.ru
Вопрос о том нужна граотность обсуждается широко и прстрано. Казалось бы когда даже комптерная програа способна выправить не только орфографию но и смысл от роиянина знания бечислеых и порой бесмыслеых тонкостей родного правописания. Я уж не говорю про запятые которым дважды. в лберальные девяностые их ставили где попало или игнорировали вовсе...
 

 

 
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Норвегия отказывается от FM-радио
Норвегия отказывается от FM-радио
  • 2015.04.20
  • «Газета.Ru»
  • www.gazeta.ru
Норвегия станет первой в мире страной, которая полностью откажется FM-вещания, сообщает The Verge, со ссылкой на министра культуры Норвегии. В течение двух лет, Норвегия планирует стать первой в мире страной, полностью отказавшейся от FM-радио. Сейчас в стране...
 

В Сибири более 1800 человек установили мировой рекорд, спустившись с горы в купальниках
В Сибири более 1800 человек установили мировой рекорд, спустившись с горы в купальниках
  • 2015.04.20
  • www.youtube.com
На сибирском горнолыжном курорте Шерегеш установлен новый рекорд Гиннесса по массовому спуску со склона в купальниках. В спуске с горы Зеленая приняли участи...
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