Interesting and Humour - page 2607
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
http://ukdataexplorer.com/european-translator/?word=I+love+you
"The story takes place back in the days when celebrities still rode the underground.
Charlie Chaplin was surprised to find a gold watch in his pocket after a ride on the New York underground.The next day, when Chaplin was tired of puzzling over howthe item had got into his pocket, and decided to give the watch to the police station, he received a letter."Dear Mr. Chaplin," wrote an unknown person. -- I am a professional pickpocket. Yesterday I snatched a magnificent gold watch from someone's jacket pocket. But then I saw you, decided to give you a present and put it in your pocket..."
Police efforts to find the comedian's thieving admirer were unsuccessful, as was the search for the person to whom the watch belonged. So the police made a decision worthy of Solomon's wisdom - the watch was returned to Charlie Chaplin.
The nontrivial story received local press coverage, with the result that the actor received another envelope with no address and no name."Mr. Chaplin! About a year ago in the New York underground, a gold watch was taken from my pocket. I was indignant, but when I learned that the thief had given it to you, I was very happy and want you to keep my watch. As I admire your talent, I am also sending you a gold chain to go with the watch.