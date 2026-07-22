Interesting and Humour - page 367
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Finnish army psychological type test
The idea of the test is very simple. A recruit looks at a sheet and names the numbers inside the circles. If the recruit sees the numbers in all six circles, he is healthy. If the recruit can't see the numbers in several circles, he must be checked for colour blindness - colour blindness. And if a recruit cannot see the numbers in only one circle, he may have the following problems:
Can't see a circle 1. Increased aggression, conflict. A lot of emphasis on contrasting showers and exercise is recommended.
Can't see the circle 2. Reduced mental capacity. No additional measures are required for general military service.
Not visible circle 3. Gasterimargy (gluttony). Increased rations, more exercise, no sitting or working in the kitchen.
The circle is invisible 4. Sadism. In the milder form, assignment to the teaching staff and, in the severe form, to the disciplinary department.
Not visible circle 5. Latent (concealed, repressed) homosexuality. Possible bouts of poorly controlled attraction to one's own sex. No additional measures required.
Not visible circle 6. schizophrenia. A full evaluation by a psychiatrist is recommended.
can't see the numbers in just one circle
can't see the numbers in just one circle.
I'll keep my mouth shut as a partisan too, if you want to torture me.
Torture me, torture me. More, more.
It's just that they have a hard time with ophthalmologists.
"Can't see circle 3. Gasterimargy (gluttony). Increased rationing..." yeah, there's a surplus of psychologists.
It's just that they have a hard time with ophthalmologists.
"Can't see circle 3. Gasterimargy (gluttony). Increased rationing..." yeah, there's a surplus of psychologists.
Come on, you're lying. The third one's no different than the second. You... You better get in our circle.)
It's different. There are no additional measures, like "more exercise, no sitting or working in the kitchen" :))