Interesting and Humour - page 3051
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"How to draw a red line in transparent colour"
=================
I had a beautiful dream last night -
Moscow burned to the ground.
A fire in Red Square,
And the former Electoral Committee was smouldering.
No one survived, everyone burned,
All the Pussies, Putin and Sobchak,
And by the Kremlin fir tree wall.
Burning the fuck out of me.
=================
I see you like this disgusting clip. But I'm from Moscow and I don't like it. Moscow is my home.
I like the slogan 'Let's plant poplars on the White House lawn' much better.
I see you like this disgusting clip.
Yesterday a username with a Spanish username started a thread in the English part of the forum, demanding in an aggressive manner to change the rules of signals (that the MC is responsible for each signal provider, guaranteeing its profitability). I spent several hours replying ... and he - with aggression ... I then deleted the thread, but to appease myself I found this movie script, which I am citing here in full.
If you are angry about something, just read the script carefully and all will be over :)
====
Juanita and the Forgotten Jorge (horror film script)
José Ignacio Don Pedro, a famous soap opera director, was asked to write a horror film script. After a brief deliberation, Don Pedro agreed. The screenplay horrified the most sophisticated critic.
====
JUANITA and the Forgotten Jorge.
(screenplay).
- Is anyone here? . Juanita's voice was shaking like a chilly lottery ticket salesman.
- Is anyone here? Anybody?" the echo rushed through the shack like laundry in the wind.
In one of the dark corners of the abandoned hovel, the grim figure of Forgotten Jorge staggered in.
===
The Ramirez sisters belonged to the ќ cream of local society. At a long oak table covered with an expensive tablecloth, on which stood a bottle of luxury liquor (the brand specified by the advertiser), the sisters were discussing the behaviour of their wayward brother:
- Have you noticed, Liza, that my brother has been acting strangely lately?
- That's right, Liza, he's completely abandoned his studies at the university.
- He's also stopped sleeping at home.
- By the way, when was the last time you saw him, Liza?
- A year ago, Liz. Oh, you?
- A year, Liza. It's been a long time since we've seen him.
===
Juanita was a perky, beautiful girl with long black hair without dandruff, thanks to the shampoo (brand specified by the advertiser). She worked as a laundress in the house of the wealthy Signor Mucho. Since childhood, having lost her parents, she never gave up hope of seeing them again, so she tried to change places as often as possible. The shack Juanita moved into was notorious. Thirteen (unlucky number, spit three times over your left shoulder) families had disappeared in a year. But this circumstance did not stop Juanita from searching for her lost parents.
===
In one of the dark corners of the hovel, the grim figure of Forgotten Jorge never ceased to fumble. Jorge was hungry.
===
The wily maid Rita was eavesdropping as usual on the conversation between the two Ramirez sisters. She was smiling contentedly.
===
Juanita moved the bowl of poor onion (helps against vampires as much as garlic) chowder closer to her. The smell of food permeated the remotest dark corners of the shack.
===
When Mr. Ramirez rejected Rita's love, he had no idea what a vile enemy he had made of her. After drinking a glass of excellent juice offered by Rita (don't forget the commercials), he went to his friend's house. In one of the streets, his way was blocked by two swindlers and bandits Carlos and Alvarez, hired by Rita. The bandits brutally beat Mr. Ramirez, particularly badly injured his head. Waking up in an unfamiliar hovel, he remembered neither his name nor his credit card number. He became bitter and frightened. He huddled in one of the dark corners of the shack. It was exactly one year ago.
===
Juanita was alerted by an unfamiliar sound. Someone was swallowing hungry saliva. Juanita fearlessly launched an iron bowl of leftovers into the dark corner. The metallic sound of an empty kettle was heard - it was the bowl hitting Forgotten Jorge in the head.
===
ADVERTISEMENT BLOCK.
===
The blow of the bowl was so strong that it was as if a veil had fallen from Jorge Ramirez's eyes and his mind was clear.
- What am I doing here? !!!! . he exclaimed, and saw the pretty girl.
- Is that you, Juanita? . . asked him.
- How do you know me? . wondered Juanita.
- We were childhood friends, until you lost your rich parents: Mr. Mucho
and Signora Muccito.
- I remembered you, Jorge!!!! You brought my parents back to me!!! I love you!
===
Juanita and Jorge's return to their families was celebrated with a great feast and carnival to which the whole town was invited.
===
Rita, mad with anger and jealousy, wandered through the city until she found an abandoned shack and huddled in one of the darkest corners.
It's a good song.
there were two... which one?
by the way about the fire in moscow i don't like :-)
Is that why it happens? You don't understand? You don't know? You don't want to know?
Maybe the song was written for some people to just think - WHY!
You'd better get to the bottom of these questions first.
Saratov video blogger Valentin Demchenko has built a real-life version of the city scanner from the game Half-Life 2.
You should think about something else - why such a clip has emerged
Mayakovsky used to say that art should be like a slap in the face to public taste. Before him, Malevich had hung his black square at an exhibition in the place occupied by icons at the time - now the black square is the height of art. This is how it was with Malevich: the main thing is to attract attention, the bigger the scandal, the more money you can make, and it does not smell, this money. Very good about Picasso's contemporary art: a couple more strokes on that mosaic and surely the price is another couple of million higher.
Or maybe none of this has anything to do with art?
PS.
"Beyond the MKAD" has nothing to do with it - mowing the dough while the hay is going on.