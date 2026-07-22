Interesting and Humour - page 651
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Approval of the Methodology for Calculating Losses Caused to Users of the Radiofrequency Spectrum by Suspension of Permission to Use Radio Frequencies or Radio Frequency Channels during the XXII Olympic Winter Games and XI Paralympic Winter Games 2014 in Sochi
It looks like we need to split the money))).
- Hello dancers!
- I'm not a dancer, I'm a skydiver!
- Hey, man, there's some cacti down there! The powers will come instantly!
"Meanwhile, Curiosity transmits new photos from Mars"
I wonder when there will be full-fledged combat operations using robots?
It is hard to say, as such bots are assembled under defence orders, i.e. taxpayers have to pay tidy sums for some crap that has more of a psychological effect than a combat effect. As a result the money is embezzled, and the weapon uses some cloak, which in combat conditions is easier to be used as additional cover and to shoot back oneself. And as far as such an elaboration costs a lot of money, they receive an order to protect it without sparing their life, in order not to allow the enemy to damage the weapon inadvertently.
But a remotely controlled killer can already be assembled at home. Cable wiring bot + "Vintorez" rifle. Can get in anywhere, shoot from any position. Leaves a trail, doesn't pick up casings, but won't tell us anything about the customer. No amount of security will save him from that. It's very cheap (especially if you compare it to the cost of the order) and angry.
Dontsova must get the idea for her show on the first one. Or should Renat, so that the developers created an appropriate service and published an article "How to eliminate without problems a kitchen broker, who steals pips". But with Renat it will be the same as always, i.e. the service will be launched, but the button "Disable autokillers" will be installed on the broker servers and all traders will have to ask the broker's support team to connect the killers again.
It is hard to say, as such bots are assembled under defence orders, i.e. taxpayers have to pay a tidy sum for some crap that has more of a psychological effect than a combat effect. As a result the money is embezzled, and the weapon uses some cloak, which in combat conditions is easier to be used as additional cover and to shoot back oneself. And as far as such an elaboration costs a lot of money, they receive an order to protect it without sparing their life, in order not to allow the enemy to damage the weapon inadvertently.
But a remotely controlled killer can already be assembled at home. Cable wiring bot + rifle "Vintorez". Can get in anywhere, shoot from any position. Leaves a trail, doesn't pick up casings, but won't tell us anything about the customer. No amount of security will save him from that. It's very cheap (especially if you compare it to the cost of the order) and angry.
Dontsova must get the idea for her show on the first one. Or should Renat, so that the developers created an appropriate service and published an article "How to eliminate without problems a kitchen broker, who steals pips". We cannot expect the correct answers to these questions, we cannot expect them to correct the problem and we will have to contact broker's support department and ask them to activate killers again.
It's an interesting topic. What about accuracy of aim? Snipers - they take a long time to learn how to shoot accurately.
Put some normal optics and write code in MQL5 to calculate artillery corrections for wind and other climatic conditions. Bot, unlike a sniper, can lay down anywhere and wait as long as necessary, it will not scratch or fart. And his hand won't shake when he shoots.