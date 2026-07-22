Interesting and Humour - page 2845
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and tied the knots himself.)
The New Year is coming up. Let's start greetings!
Here we go! Happy New Year!
Peace be with you all. Earthlings !!! : )))
Peace be with you all. Earthlings !!! : )))
The pot resonates! You can go deaf, so it's not an option either.
First the swimming cap, then the pot.
You know it all!
If you put it on like that, you get an invisible frontline fighter, a Darth Vader stormtrooper!
You know it all!
If you dress like that, you get an invisible frontline fighter, a Darth Vader stormtrooper!
Ato!
Sowing, Sowing, Happy New Year!
Caroling at the super traders !
Contest! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/alexx
I will send a mug with MetaQuotes logo to the author of the best poem or slogan about MetaQuotes, MetaTrader or MQL5.community.
Post your entries right here in comments. We will select a winner after New Year holidays.
Happy New Year to everyone!