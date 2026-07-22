Interesting and Humour - page 2845

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and tied the knots himself.)


 
Karputov Vladimir:

The New Year is coming up. Let's start greetings!


Here we go! Happy New Year!


 

Peace be with you all. Earthlings !!! : )))

 
glebon:

Peace be with you all. Earthlings !!! : )))

What an alien.
 
Alexey Busygin:
The pot resonates! You can go deaf, so it's not an option either.
First the swimming cap, then the pot.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
First the swimming cap, then the pot.

You know it all!

If you put it on like that, you get an invisible frontline fighter, a Darth Vader stormtrooper!

 
Alexey Busygin:

You know it all!

If you dress like that, you get an invisible frontline fighter, a Darth Vader stormtrooper!

Ato!

 

Sowing, Sowing, Happy New Year!

Caroling at the super traders !

 
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СМИ сообщило о запуске Роскомнадзором системы контроля за онлайн-прессой
  • 2015.12.25
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 25 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Система автоматического сбора и анализа контента онлайн-СМИ начала работу в 19 регионах РФ, с ее помощью Роскомнадзор ищет противозаконные материалы на сайтах новостных изданий, пишут "Известия" в пятницу. Сейчас система работает в тестовом режиме, но до конца 2016 года проект будет полностью завершен и...
 

Contest! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/alexx

New Year contest!
I will send a mug with MetaQuotes logo to the author of the best poem or slogan about MetaQuotes, MetaTrader or MQL5.community.
Post your entries right here in comments. We will select a winner after New Year holidays.
Happy New Year to everyone!
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