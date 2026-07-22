Interesting and Humour - page 3109
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Furkhouses from Russia go through Belarus. Imports into Russia go through Belarus.
No, I'm not implying anything, but one gets the feeling that Alexander Grigorievich was behind the Maidan in Kiev. :-)
Brilliant!
Although, before Maidan, the main export and import also went through Belarus, but still, it's genius...
Furkhouses from Russia go through Belarus. Imports into Russia go through Belarus.
No, I'm not implying anything, but one gets the feeling that Alexander Grigorievich was behind the Maidan in Kiev. :-)
Firms from Russia go through Belarus. Imports into Russia go through Belarus.
No, I'm not implying anything, but one gets the feeling that Alexander Grigorievich was behind the Maidan in Kiev. :-)
Фуры из России идут через Беларусь. Импорт в Россию идет через Беларусь.
Нет, я ни на что не намекаю, но создается ощущение, что за Майданом в Киеве стоял Александр Григорьевич. :-)
Brilliant!
Although before Maidan, the main export and import also went through Belarus, but still - genius...
But it seems that something does not suit him, and therefore there are endless and very regular meetings,
- they take place very regularly, but there are no results,
- and there's no money, so we have to hang in there and take care of our health.
And someone does not have enough money for cello, so we have to tighten our belts.
But it seems that something does not suit Alexander Grigorievich, and that is why there are endless and very regular meetings,
- they take place very regularly, but there are no results,
- I don't have any money either, so I have to hang in there and take care of my health.
And someone does not have enough money for cello, so we have to tighten our belts.
Well, Alexander Grigorievich simply should not have bought cheap oil and gas from the Russian Federation all these years, telling myths about brotherly love and a union state, and not to push this oil and gas to Europe at a speculative price and at the same time building a kind of quasi-communism in the RB with the proceeds and showering business with cries about "speculators".
They should have been building a market economy after all.
But as soon as the free market closed and prices fell in Europe, quasi-communism burst at the seams.
........................
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"How useful can this discovery be in practice? We haven't tried to use it in any other areas yet, but I think understanding how we can control the movement of a tube in a narrow passage could help us create harmless catheters or injection needles,"said Yoko Matsumura from Keio University in Yokohama, Japan.