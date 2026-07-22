Interesting and Humour - page 3109

New comment
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

Furkhouses from Russia go through Belarus. Imports into Russia go through Belarus.
No, I'm not implying anything, but one gets the feeling that Alexander Grigorievich was behind the Maidan in Kiev. :-)

Brilliant!

Although, before Maidan, the main export and import also went through Belarus, but still, it's genius...

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

Furkhouses from Russia go through Belarus. Imports into Russia go through Belarus.
No, I'm not implying anything, but one gets the feeling that Alexander Grigorievich was behind the Maidan in Kiev. :-)

And meetings to solve this problem are taking place at Batska's place.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

Firms from Russia go through Belarus. Imports into Russia go through Belarus.
No, I'm not implying anything, but one gets the feeling that Alexander Grigorievich was behind the Maidan in Kiev. :-)

Cool!)))
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

Фуры из России идут через Беларусь. Импорт в Россию идет через Беларусь.
Нет, я ни на что не намекаю, но создается ощущение, что за Майданом в Киеве стоял Александр Григорьевич. :-)

Dmitriy:

Brilliant!

Although before Maidan, the main export and import also went through Belarus, but still - genius...

Alexandr Murzin: Yes, there are meetings on the solution of this problem with Batska.

But it seems that something does not suit him, and therefore there are endless and very regular meetings,

- they take place very regularly, but there are no results,

- and there's no money, so we have to hang in there and take care of our health.

And someone does not have enough money for cello, so we have to tighten our belts.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

But it seems that something does not suit Alexander Grigorievich, and that is why there are endless and very regular meetings,

- they take place very regularly, but there are no results,

- I don't have any money either, so I have to hang in there and take care of my health.

And someone does not have enough money for cello, so we have to tighten our belts.

Well, Alexander Grigorievich simply should not have bought cheap oil and gas from the Russian Federation all these years, telling myths about brotherly love and a union state, and not to push this oil and gas to Europe at a speculative price and at the same time building a kind of quasi-communism in the RB with the proceeds and showering business with cries about "speculators".

They should have been building a market economy after all.

But as soon as the free market closed and prices fell in Europe, quasi-communism burst at the seams.

 
 

........................

 

.

Созданы вакцины против любых болезней
Созданы вакцины против любых болезней
  • 2016.07.04
  • Фото: Nicolas Celaya / Zumapress / Globallookpress.com
  • lenta.ru
Инженеры из Массачусетского технологического института создали новый тип вакцин, которые легко можно разработать в течение недели в ответ на любые эпидемии. Исследователи смогли получить антигены к Эболе, свиному гриппу и токсоплазме, эффективность которых достигла 100 процентов. Статья опубликована в журнале Proceedings of the National Academy...
 
http://sdelanounas.ru/blogs/79994/
МТС Банк начал выпуск национальных карт «Мир-Maestro» с российским чипом
МТС Банк начал выпуск национальных карт «Мир-Maestro» с российским чипом
  • sdelanounas.ru
Национальная система платежных карт (НСПК) и МТС Банк объявляют о выпуске первых карт «Мир-Maestro®» на базе микропроцессора российского производства. Проект эмиссии карт «Мир» был реализован при участии Группы «Микрон», входящей в отраслевой холдинг ОАО «РТИ» (АФК «Система»). Пилотный проект по эмиссии стартовал 30 июня. Позднее, когда Банк...
 

"How useful can this discovery be in practice? We haven't tried to use it in any other areas yet, but I think understanding how we can control the movement of a tube in a narrow passage could help us create harmless catheters or injection needles,"said Yoko Matsumura from Keio University in Yokohama, Japan.

Ученые раскрыли секреты секса жуков с супербольшим пенисом
Ученые раскрыли секреты секса жуков с супербольшим пенисом
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 6 июл – РИА Новости. Насекомые с крупными детородными органами справляются с ними во время секса благодаря необычному характеру их жесткости, заявили японские и германские биологи, выступавшие на встрече сообщества биологов-экспериментаторов в британском Брайтоне. "Насколько это открытие может быть полезным на практике? Мы пока...
1...310231033104310531063107310831093110311131123113311431153116...4979
New comment