Interesting and Humour - page 1047
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Exchanges or networks?
Whooooo? You have no idea how stupid you just said that.)
So, enlighten us, because we are all gray and stupid here.
ZZZ: This is interesting, just in this branch will go, will not be interesting so at least for the humor will do.
ZZZY:
By the way, another bleep -- http://www.google.com/trends/explore#q=bitcoin&date=today%203-m&cmpt=q
That's not good, Andrei. Why did you choose the best period. If it's to be shown, then all of it.
That's where you really see the BLEEP.
An 85% drop is impressive.
It's like the Euro would fall from 1.27 to 0.19. But it's not going to happen, because it's money.
But it's not going to happen, because it's money.
Probably on all the normal exchanges (well, the ones I have, there are).
mm. it's hard for me to telepathise which exchanges you're on. can you be more specific? :)
A fall of 85% is suggestive.
:)) Mish, these are statistics of interest and queries. This is not the bitcoin exchange rate.
Well look at the stock exchange, it's roughly the same, you want me to post it?
That doesn't change the BUDGET, not the past, not the future.
I'll put it up now.
Look at the stock market, it's roughly the same, if you want me to show it to you.
Do you know what the previous spike was on? A string of high-profile break-ins.
And you forgot to mention that before the surge and after the surge there is still a 10x difference.
Now you're just manipulating the facts.)
here it is BLEEP