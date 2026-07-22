Interesting and Humour - page 36

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He had an absolute ear for music, and could even hear

viruses scrambling around trying to get past the firewall :o)

 

The skill of a programmer is not to write programs that work without errors,

but to write programs that work with any number of errors :o)


 
A pessimist thinks the glass is half empty.
The optimist thinks the glass is half full.
The programmer thinks the glass is twice as big as it needs to be. Why would you allocate so much water for so much water?
 
Urain:
Pessimist thinks the glass is half empty.
The optimist thinks the glass is half-full.
The programmer thinks the glass is twice as big as it needs to be. Why allocate such a volume for such an amount of water?

Trader to trader, the glass must have two bottoms :)

/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\

Every trader thinks about tomorrow.
What will it be, this bottom?

 
 
 

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