Interesting and Humour - page 4818

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Iurii Tokman:

♪ and then say there's a grail ♪

painfully familiar images:

and no, they're not volumes or chunks of trends...

They are cunning rows avoiding arithmetic progressions within themselves...

 

relevant:


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

relevant:

;)
 

what is it ? kin dza dza ?


 
Denis Sartakov:

what is it ? a kin dza dza ?


earthquake

 
Iurii Tokman:

to the problem-solvers -

fill a two-dimensional array
from the centre in a spiral, clockwise
example of a Gunn square


You have two counterclockwise from one in your picture)

 
Denis Sartakov:

what is that? kin-dza-dza?


There's also a cable from the car to the cart.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

You have a two counterclockwise from a one)

Why? It just starts according to the Gunn square
so that the bottom left part of the diagonal is made up of the squares of unpaired numbers


 
Iurii Tokman:

Why? It just starts according to Gunn's square
so that the bottom left part of the diagonal would be made up of squares of unpaired numbers


Well, if only one was drawn and you were told to put a two in a clockwise direction from it, you'd probably put it to the right of the one)

I don't pretend to have any deep meaning in this remark of mine)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Well, if only one was drawn and you were told to put a two in a clockwise direction from it, you'd probably put it to the right of the one)

I don't pretend to have any deep meaning in that remark of mine)

well look at the clock
e.g. 7 goes after 6 clockwise or counterclockwise ?

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