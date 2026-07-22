Interesting and Humour - page 4818
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♪ and then say there's a grail ♪
painfully familiar images:
and no, they're not volumes or chunks of trends...
They are cunning rows avoiding arithmetic progressions within themselves...
relevant:
relevant:
what is it ? kin dza dza ?
what is it ? a kin dza dza ?
earthquake
to the problem-solvers -
fill a two-dimensional array
from the centre in a spiral, clockwise
example of a Gunn square
You have two counterclockwise from one in your picture)
what is that? kin-dza-dza?
There's also a cable from the car to the cart.
You have a two counterclockwise from a one)
Why? It just starts according to the Gunn square
so that the bottom left part of the diagonal is made up of the squares of unpaired numbers
Why? It just starts according to Gunn's square
so that the bottom left part of the diagonal would be made up of squares of unpaired numbers
Well, if only one was drawn and you were told to put a two in a clockwise direction from it, you'd probably put it to the right of the one)
I don't pretend to have any deep meaning in this remark of mine)
Well, if only one was drawn and you were told to put a two in a clockwise direction from it, you'd probably put it to the right of the one)
I don't pretend to have any deep meaning in that remark of mine)
well look at the clock
e.g. 7 goes after 6 clockwise or counterclockwise ?