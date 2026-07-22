Interesting and Humour - page 395

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Urain:


We have different countries now, our problems are just the same.

We are the same.

We do not steal gas from you, and stolen gas is our only problem

and that's where all the others come from

 
 
 
 

and we had an auto sound festival, what about you?

 
the same as ours, the altitude is about 200m. /How they got into the guarded object is another story...
 
 

That's the kind of football

caution profanity

 
 
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