Interesting and Humour - page 1766

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Mathemat:
So Yanukovych has already beaten construction corruption? I don't really believe it.
Under the old Yanukovych regime.
 
Mathemat:
So Yanukovich has already beaten the corruption in construction? I do not really believe it.

My brother is hinting that Yanukovych is already a thing of the past :)

one could argue about prices if ukraine's autobahns were a real project, so far I do not see a situation where the elites would want to change their approach and start building rather than sawing away.

Euthanasia in Ukrainian is euthanasia in Russian.

Эвтаназия по-русски. Украинские журналисты нанесли ответный удар прочащим Киеву апокалипсис российским СМИ
Эвтаназия по-русски. Украинские журналисты нанесли ответный удар прочащим Киеву апокалипсис российским СМИ
  • korrespondent.net
На фоне усиления информационного прессинга России против стремящегося в ЕС Киева, украинские СМИ выпустили ролик-пародию, который высмеивает апокалиптичный пафос российских телеканалов, обратив внимание на экономические и социальные проблемы северного соседа.
 
Tesla Motors founder figures out how to meet demand for electric cars
Основатель Tesla Motors придумал, как удовлетворить спрос на электромобили
Основатель Tesla Motors придумал, как удовлетворить спрос на электромобили
  • comingsoon.markmonitor.com
Миллиардер Элон Маск планирует построить крупнейший в мире завод по производству аккумуляторов для экомашин
 
My brother is hinting that this project will not be needed under Yanukovych, and if it is needed, there will definitely be no Yanukovych. :))
 
 
 
Foundthe article
Конгениальный ход Старой Европы
Конгениальный ход Старой Европы
  • newsbalt.ru
Для американского заказчика «евроинтеграция Украины» - это всего лишь очередной ход в «Большой игре» с Россией - если Украина всё равно уходит в зону влияния России, то её надо предварительно разорить
 
newdigital:
Found the article.

Yes, yes. And our boots are American, and our oranges are pierced. He who seeks will always find.

Yeah, and radio freedom broadcasts 24 hours a day.

[Deleted]  
At least a couple of people are talking sense here, and that's good.
 
alexx_v:
At least a couple of people here speak their minds, and that's good.
It is good that there is always someone who knows WHAT is GOOD and pats on the head of those who have the same opinion as him, a sensible opinion.
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