Interesting and Humour - page 1766
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So Yanukovych has already beaten construction corruption? I don't really believe it.
So Yanukovich has already beaten the corruption in construction? I do not really believe it.
My brother is hinting that Yanukovych is already a thing of the past :)
one could argue about prices if ukraine's autobahns were a real project, so far I do not see a situation where the elites would want to change their approach and start building rather than sawing away.
Euthanasia in Ukrainian is euthanasia in Russian.
Found the article.
Yes, yes. And our boots are American, and our oranges are pierced. He who seeks will always find.
Yeah, and radio freedom broadcasts 24 hours a day.
At least a couple of people here speak their minds, and that's good.