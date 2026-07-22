Interesting and Humour - page 4465
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Psychologically, it's like a Soviet joke.
A man on the bus decided to cheer up a random neighbour and said: "Have you heard the difference between a policeman and a sheep?
And the guy turns to him and the guy sees he's a cop and says with a sagging face: "Well, how?"
The man was terrified and answered in a trembling voice: "No, nothing, practically nothing..."
-
At my request to give a hero for service posthumously after I was fined illegally, the traffic cop regretted very little for giving me a fine.
(from real life)
)))))))))))))). It couldn't have gone any further.
On my wish to be given a hero for service posthumously after an illegal fine was imposed on me, the traffic cop regretted very little with the fine.
(from real life)
)))))))))))))). It couldn't have gone any further.
I approve !
What a happy look on the guy's face.
something strange at all...
So I don't get it, Vladimir, are you threatening to "whack" a traffic cop for trying to fine you illegally? That's cool. :)
No.
He has another attempt at humour in his honour.
In general, there's something strange...
Women's fervour wanes after 45 and men's after 75.
After 75, it's all on the markets.
No.
He has another attempt at humour in his honour.
And for some reason I thought you sort of said to him, "You, for trying to fine me, may yet be rewarded, posthumously!"
Ah, where's the jolly '90s gone. :)
And for some reason I thought you were like saying to him: "You, for trying to fine me, may yet be rewarded, posthumously!"
Eh, where have the merry 90s gone. :)
There's two ways to look at it. But on the subcortex "sort of a section of the brain" will remain by implication).
There were few men in the sanatorium.
So many women left without resting.