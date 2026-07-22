Interesting and Humour - page 2257
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Did you enter the word "schoolgirls"? did you compare the results with the requirements of the client and the main investor of the project? I did, and I posted the results here. Search engine passed the test.
Shit ... Can you read?
I didn't put in the wordschoolgirls.
and you put it in. It's a search engine in beta testing, and is presented as 'our Russian search engine' with great potential (like finally), and according to the terms of reference of the main investor of the project - there should be front-runners.
There's a forum in St. Petersburg, you know? It's all over the airwaves ... Here read it - I googled it :
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1. A new search engine, Sputnik, was presented at the St. Petersburg Forum. Whether the new search engine will be made an obligatory home page in state bodies will depend on how successful the product will be. This is how presidential aide Igor Schegolev commented on the launch of the beta version of the "Sputnik" service and search platform focused on socially important Internet services at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
2. At the St. Petersburg Forum, a state-run competitor to Yandex will be launched
3. Russia has launched an advertising-free state search engine Sputnik
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This is global news, the country's success ... and the customer put forward requirements for the search engine, and voiced them (see about aprons).
In general you can write to the St Petersburg forum that we tested it here and the search engine passed the test.
China sits on baidu, not google ... And we will be on satellite. This is our immediate future.
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Well, if no one is interested, then I'll retire ...
I'm 100%.
This is the most active, objective and unbiased moderator of all the moderators.
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Well, if no one's interested, then I'll leave...
No, no, stay.
The interpreter likes you a lot, and the doctor said not to bother him unnecessarily.
No, no, stay.
The interlocutor likes you too much, and the doctor said not to bother him too much.
I went to the Chinese (I have a couple of branches there in the kit section)
Yeah, go and find out what's going on.
Sputnik's search results, according to Rostelecom Vice President Basov, are determined by special mathematical algorithms. "It is important for us to find girls in neat dresses and white aprons, not something else," stressed Rostelecom's vice president. Basov also added that the site is already optimised for mobile devices today, in addition, the company plans to release mobile applications for each portal service in the near future.
Gee, that's a familiar crocodile - I used to sit on it, too.
at least in the same place :)