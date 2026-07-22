Interesting and Humour - page 2354
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Oh, you miserable and abused... poor thing. And what have I done to offend you, poor man? Was it because I compared the market to a donkey ruled by a carrot, and rank-and-file traders were likened to fleas in the donkey's fur? Has such allegory really hurt you? And hurt you so much that you should have banned me?
I think you got banned for a picture of a donkey and a Ukrainian flag.
And you weren't banned by Driver, because he's not a moderator.
I think you were banned for the donkey and the Ukrainian flag picture.
And you weren't banned by Driver because he's not a moderator.
Yeah, and this allegory has carrots as the carrot -- tales of the sweet eu.
So this carrot allegory is quite true.
The European Union does not intend to accept new members for the next five years. It was announced on Tuesday, 15 July, by the newly elected head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, in a speech at the European Parliament.
http://korrespondent.net/ukraine/politics/3392860-v-blyzhaishye-piat-let-es-rasshyriatsia-ne-budet-hlava-evrokomyssyy
Oh, you miserable and abused... poor thing. And what have I done to offend you, poor man? Was it because I compared the market to a donkey ruled by a carrot, and rank-and-file traders were like fleas in the donkey's fur? Has such allegory really hurt you? And hurt you so much that you had to ban me?
The way you're spouting your own insults, that's all right... you're the one who called it creative. But you don't know the hidden meaning of the word, and if you did, you wouldn't brag about it... Oh, well...
I am beyond time and space. I am beyond criticism per se. I am a kind of Meta-Substance, a carrier of the "Spirit of the Forum" and simultaneously its fertilizer and catalyst. My words are polysemous and permeated with multiple layers of recursive dialectisms.The playful form often conceals signposts on the paths leading to the comprehension of the deepest abstractions, while behind the mundane façade the divine music of the poetic harmony of fractal universal infinities shines through....
Well, you're out of luck. If you were me, no one would touch you.) :) :)
I think it's simpler than that. You asked the respected Solar to complain about you. He respected your request. Who wouldn't? You've got a stick in your hand. Try not to.
I am beyond time and space and beyond criticism - a kind of Meta-Substance, a carrier of the 'Spirit of the Forum' and simultaneously its fertilizer and catalyst. My words are polysemous and permeated with multilayered recursive dialectisms.The humorous form often conceals signposts on the paths that lead to comprehension of the deepest abstractions, while behind the prosaic façade the divine music of the poetic harmony of fractal universal infinities shines through....
Well, you're out of luck. If you were me, no one would touch you.) :) :)
Your hobby of creativity has skewed your mind. It's a dangerous hobby. There's clinical proof of that.
Our police keep us safe...
Take comfort in whatever you want. You have my permission.)
Sad but true