Interesting and Humour - page 309
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No problem, honestly. I just don't want to read anything about politics on this forum, that's all. Anyway, you tell me, "don't read it!"
But suppose (pardon me, but it's more graphic) your girlfriend, the hot bear, is giggling in bed... You say to her, "Honey, please don't giggle." And she'll say, "If you don't like it, don't listen."
:)
Why? Everyone, by default, is an adult responsible for their families. They should have an active attitude and a balanced view of what our lives depend on.
What's the problem?
Wasn't 1917 a coup from below? Ulyanov-Lenin was never in the highest power under the Tsarist regime.
http://www.xrite.com/custom_page.aspx?PageID=77
Wasn't 1917 a coup from below? Ulyanov-Lenin was never in supreme power under the Tsarist regime.
In general, such tests should be carried out on professional monitors with impeccable colour rendition. Otherwise, it's a flaw in the monitor's colour rendering, and not in the colour spectrum of the subject's perception.
I definitely won't pass, I'm colorblind.