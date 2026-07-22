Interesting and Humour - page 180

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=M7ghrWv4kNw

M. Khodorkovsky visits V. Listyev

 
 

http://kodputina.ru/

statedooma

 

Instead of a lullaby

 
Mischek: [photo of the chancellor's order on the election of the President of the Russian Federation]

http://dostoverkin.livejournal.com/3716.html

So that's the kind of hamster we are, it turns out...

Maybe it was the same with election rigging?

 
Mathemat:

http://dostoverkin.livejournal.com/3716.html

So that's how we hamsters are, it turns out...


Yeah and we're all good.

Everything is so good that we believe such lies immediately and without hesitation.

 
Mathemat:


Maybe it was the same with election rigging?

Of course, what about

 
Mischek:

Of course, what about

There! I knew it! It's all lies!
 
MetaDriver:
There! I knew it!!! Lies all around!!!
Hee )
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