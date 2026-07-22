Interesting and Humour - page 180
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=M7ghrWv4kNw
M. Khodorkovsky visits V. Listyev
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=5dTHlTu_DC8
more teddy bear history
http://kodputina.ru/
statedooma
Instead of a lullaby
http://dostoverkin.livejournal.com/3716.html
So that's the kind of hamster we are, it turns out...
Maybe it was the same with election rigging?
http://dostoverkin.livejournal.com/3716.html
So that's how we hamsters are, it turns out...
Yeah and we're all good.
Everything is so good that we believe such lies immediately and without hesitation.
Maybe it was the same with election rigging?
Of course, what about
Of course, what about
There! I knew it!!! Lies all around!!!