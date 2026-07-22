Interesting and Humour - page 4214

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transcendreamer:

Self-criticism is definitely your strong point )))))

Don't be modest before your time - you have many strengths too)))
 
Andrei:

It's hard to steer you in an adequate direction - there are too many unsubstantiated claims, it's not clear where they come from and where exactly they follow...

Forgive us sinners, O most luminous divine being, sensing the divine layer of the world. How dare we question your essence.
 
ILNUR777:
Forgive us sinners, O most luminous divine being, experiencing the divine layer of the world. How dare we question your essence.

Oh, what a way to go)))) I wonder if it's mushrooms with or without an appetizer))

 
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is not an academic thread for a dissertation

What's the problem with defending a thesis in between, combining the useful and the pleasant?) The main thing is to have sober reviewers.)

 

ILNUR777:

There is no date on which the certificate was issued.)

 
Andrei:

Oh, what a racket)))) I wonder if it's mushrooms with or without a snack))

I don't know why you described your trip with such epithets. Your own words. You can practically prove the existence of the feeling of a divine layer of the world. I can't. But the me that I am is against the light essence.
 
ILNUR777:
You can practically prove the existence of a sense of a bodacious stratum of the world. I can't.

Try it first, and then you will say whether you can or not.) Otherwise it turns out somehow illogically...

 
Andrei:

Try it first and then tell me if you can or cannot))) It's a bit illogical...

What is?
 
ILNUR777:
What, exactly?
About the divine stratum, it's not my idea - it's a thing long and well known even to cave dwellers... Don't you really believe there is one?
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