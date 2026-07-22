Interesting and Humour - page 4214
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Self-criticism is definitely your strong point )))))
It's hard to steer you in an adequate direction - there are too many unsubstantiated claims, it's not clear where they come from and where exactly they follow...
Forgive us sinners, O most luminous divine being, experiencing the divine layer of the world. How dare we question your essence.
Oh, what a way to go)))) I wonder if it's mushrooms with or without an appetizer))
This is not an academic thread for a dissertation
What's the problem with defending a thesis in between, combining the useful and the pleasant?) The main thing is to have sober reviewers.)
ILNUR777:
There is no date on which the certificate was issued.)
Oh, what a racket)))) I wonder if it's mushrooms with or without a snack))
You can practically prove the existence of a sense of a bodacious stratum of the world. I can't.
Try it first, and then you will say whether you can or not.) Otherwise it turns out somehow illogically...
Try it first and then tell me if you can or cannot))) It's a bit illogical...
What, exactly?