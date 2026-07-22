Interesting and Humour - page 1274
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A Channel 10 TV crew penetrated the Israeli parliament twice with weapons, successfully getting past security checkpoints and metal detector frames. The journalists carried out the experiment while filming a report on how 3D-printed weapons pose a major threat to public safety.
A Channel 10 TV crew penetrated the Israeli parliament twice with weapons, successfully getting past security checkpoints and metal detector frames. The journalists carried out the experiment, filming a report about how much of a threat to public safety is posed by 3D-printed weapons.
Strange, it doesn't sound like the Israelis (it's not unlike the Israeli people). I worked there for several years and I was convinced more than once that security is their first priority.
It's all about the composites from which the weapon is "printed".
In principle, it is possible to print a weapon and its case, which makes it impossible for scanners to identify the weapon.
It's all about the composites from which the weapon is "printed".
In principle, it is possible to print a weapon and such a case for it that makes it impossible for scanners to identify the weapon.
It's strange, it doesn't sound like the Israelis (and sometimes there is a silver lining) I worked there for several years - and I was convinced more than once that security is their first priority
It's all about the composites from which the weapon is "printed".
In principle, it is possible to print a weapon and such a case for it that makes it impossible for scanners to identify the weapon.
Bitter!
Former members of the intelligence services arranged a wedding on Twitter.
Long live the friendship of Russia and America! Even if it's through a one-way street.)
Bitter! Let's congratulate the newlyweds!
Petrodvorets is a suburb of St. Petersburg.