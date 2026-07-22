Interesting and Humour - page 1274

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server:
Strange, it doesn't sound like the Israelis (it's not unlike the Israeli people). I worked there for several years and I was convinced more than once that security is their first priority.

It's all about the composites from which the weapon is "printed".

In principle, it is possible to print a weapon and its case, which makes it impossible for scanners to identify the weapon.

 
Contender:

It's all about the composites from which the weapon is "printed".

In principle, it is possible to print a weapon and such a case for it that makes it impossible for scanners to identify the weapon.

You could go further and print the weapon right at the scene of the alleged crime.
 
server:
It's strange, it doesn't sound like the Israelis (and sometimes there is a silver lining) I worked there for several years - and I was convinced more than once that security is their first priority
That's exactly what it's like to put the security services in front of the fact.
 
Contender:

It's all about the composites from which the weapon is "printed".

In principle, it is possible to print a weapon and such a case for it that makes it impossible for scanners to identify the weapon.

I was really surprised that they missed the point, they are usually one step ahead if not more, everything is considered, and the officer's answer is "dead" (I imagined it in a masad office).
 
[Deleted]  

Bitter!

Former members of the intelligence services arranged a wedding on Twitter.

Long live the friendship of Russia and America! Even if it's through a one-way street.)

Bitter! Let's congratulate the newlyweds!


 


Petrodvorets is a suburb of St. Petersburg.

 
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