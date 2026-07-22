Interesting and Humour - page 1055
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Hero of Labour returns to Russia
Is this a joke?!? Or is it true... ?
Hero of Labour returns to Russia
Is this a joke?!? Or is it true... ?
It's true
we're having a lot of fun.
Come on over, I'll give it to you for half price.
Can you find anything like this?
"Untitled" by Blinky Palermo - $1.7 million
Is there one?
"Cowboy, Ellsworth Kelly - $1.7 million
There isn't one, but there are others. I wonder why it's called Cowboy?
What do you think of the title "White Fire I"
Barnett Newman - $3.8 million
There isn't one, but there are others. I wonder why it's called "Cowboy"?
Try to think of a name. Honestly, without googling
1.1 million.
First you work for the name, then the name works for you...
No, it's just the suckers, the pseudo-appreciators.
most of these artists are not known as well as their other works
Ellsworth Kelly's "Green Blotter" -- $1.6 million.
This painting sold for $1.6 million. As far as we know, most works by Ellsworth Kelly do not fetch particularly large sums of money, but this painting is an exception. Yes, despite the fact that it is just a canvas with a deformed circle in the middle, a connoisseur found one and paid as much for it as a small Thai island.
Wow!)