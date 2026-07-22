Interesting and Humour - page 4727
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I think that's Alexei Viktorov, isn't it?
Yes, the one on the far left.
I think it's Alexei Viktorov, isn't it?
No, it's not. The inscription was made after I took it as an avatar:))
No you didn't. The caption was made after I took it as an avatar:))
Similar only in perspective.
just like that.)
short hair, narrow cheekbones, no earlobes
Andrew, it's you know, sometimes a person gets carried away and starts posting often, so to speak, a gimmick caught.
But after a while he cools off and stops. I don't think it lasts long.
+1
topic: "interesting and humour" and everyone's interests are different )
No you didn't. The caption was made after I took it as an avatar:))
And then so did the Beatles, what a bunch of copypastors!
Why did you delete the pretty girl? It's not porn, it's just erotica.
she's gone for a beer with me !
ah, let's have a beer !
Cardboard car