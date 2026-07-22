Interesting and Humour - page 4727

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Aleksei Stepanenko:

I think that's Alexei Viktorov, isn't it?

Yes, the one on the far left.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

I think it's Alexei Viktorov, isn't it?

No, it's not. The inscription was made after I took it as an avatar:))

[Deleted]  
Alexey Viktorov:

No you didn't. The caption was made after I took it as an avatar:))

Eh, definitely a mistake. It looks so, so similar.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
Similar only in perspective.

just like that.)

short hair, narrow cheekbones, no earlobes

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Andrew, it's you know, sometimes a person gets carried away and starts posting often, so to speak, a gimmick caught.

But after a while he cools off and stops. I don't think it lasts long.

+1

topic: "interesting and humour" and everyone's interests are different )

 
Alexey Viktorov:

No you didn't. The caption was made after I took it as an avatar:))

And then so did the Beatles, what a bunch of copypastors!

 
Why did they delete the pretty girl? It's not porn, it's just erotica.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Why did you delete the pretty girl? It's not porn, it's just erotica.

she's gone for a beer with me !

ah, let's have a beer !

[Deleted]  

Cardboard car


 
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