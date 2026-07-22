Interesting and Humour - page 4970
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Haven't seen any, show me.
Oh, well, I'm not going to look. When there was a social media movement about what our ancestors looked like in their 20s and 30s and what our adults look like now, there were hundreds of photos. Of course, for the sake of brilliance of the example, beautiful people from insta were given out. You can still search for fitness bloggers and look at their videos. Look for those who don't look like teenagers but at around 35 and then see their actual age.
I'm not claiming arginine alone is a panacea, it just keeps muscles from getting dehydrated and wilting (aging), keeps many organs (including reproductive) and blood toned. I have given other supplements that are over-the-counter and available in pharmacies, they are just as important.
Of course follow the dosages and consult your doctor. Good health to all. I would like to end this discussion here completely and focus on programming and trading. This is not the right place or forum for discussion. Although in the "interesting and humorous" thread
Oh well, I'm not going to look it up. When there was a social media movement about what our ancestors looked like in their 20s and 30s and what our adults look like now, there were hundreds of photos. Of course, for the sake of brilliance of the example, beautiful people from insta were given out. You can still search for fitness bloggers and look at their videos. Look for those who don't look like teenagers but at around 35 and then see their actual age.
I'm not claiming arginine alone is a panacea, it just keeps muscles from getting dehydrated and wilting (aging), keeps many organs (including reproductive) and blood toned. I have given other supplements that are over-the-counter and available in pharmacies, they are just as important.
Of course follow the dosages and consult your doctor. Good health to all. I would like to end this discussion here completely and focus on programming and trading. This is not the right place or forum for discussion. Although in the "interesting and humorous" thread.
Because I don't know any famous bodybuilders, I've never seen one. None of them look younger than their age, they look older, they don't.
This advice about consulting a doctor ))))
Because I don't know any famous bodybuilders, I've never seen one. None of them look younger than their age, they look older, not younger.
This advice about consulting a doctor ))))
Jocks work their asses off and poison themselves with chemicals. Look for fitness bloggers who are a bit pumped up, not fanatics.
The advice from your doctor makes sense, there are people who are intolerant to proteins, vitamin C, there are chronic diseases that require only a special diet, and there are people who are allergic to allergies.
Here's one story. My third cousin or some grandmother broke her femoral neck. Doctors pronounced her disabled and in bed for life. But my aunt, who'd been on the bada all her life, got it up in three months. When my grandmother went to the doctors, they couldn't believe it was possible. It's not a story, it's true. But I am still sceptical about that company's pills), they are too expensive. I have found all cheaper and better quality analogues for many ailments. It's cheaper to take preventative care than to treat a disease. This is my contribution to my finances. Now you can see that health is part of the portfolio investment.
Would you be treated by a doctor who graduated with "C" grades? Do you know any doctors who are gerontologists? Do you know a single doctor's prescription from a postcode?
I'd order a trading algorithm from someone with a degree in "Trading Algorithms". Can you think of one?
That's how it turns out that a specialist who is in the field knows more than the rest. The learning process itself is important, not the crust from the Institute.
Progress) As a refresher, aspirin, known to all, is acetylated salicylic acid from willow bark.
Arginine is a jock supplement, yes, that's how everyone imagines it. And then they look at 50 year old fitness bloggers who look 30 and don't understand (neither of them) why.
Maybe people have good genes and physical data. We don't have any statistics on whether these people would look 50 to 30 if they weren't taking anything.
Absolutely! Famous fitness bloggers are people who are naturally handsome.
Totally! Famous fitness bloggers are people who are naturally handsome.
Ginkgo is one of the relict plants that the dinosaurs used to eat. It's a sad fate
PS / doctor will prescribe - but only then. And if you take all that is available in the pharmacy (and the more so are advised on non-specialized resources), then you will not be healthier.
Statistically speaking, everyone who eats cucumbers dies 100%.
In general, everyone who eats anything dies.
I enjoyed listening to it. Everything about this programme is funny.
😁