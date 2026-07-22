Interesting and Humour - page 2245
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probably just PR for the outsourcers.
It's kind of weird, isn't it? You post some left-handed picture you don't understand, and now you're asking "who's in it?
You should tell us who the "assistants" are.
Can you explain to me why I can't post a picture here and ask what it is? I'm not an office worker, I'm not a freelancer, I'm not an outsourcer... I may not know a lot of things... and there's a lot of discussion going on in the finance group on facebook ...
or do you have something against me personally?
I deleted yesterday's post on your complaint... and apologized for it... but now you need to explain it to me... Maybe I don't understand something...
so you think that now everyone on the forum must take responsibility for every word written and every screenshot, and if even someone finds a small defect - the person will publicly apologize ... are these requirements for everyone, or just for me? :)
and can you explain to me popularly why I can't post a picture here and ask what it is? I'm not an office worker, not a freelancer, not an outsourcer... there's a lot of things I might not know... and there's a lot of discussion going on in the finance group on facebook ...
or do you have something against me personally?
I deleted yesterday's post on your complaint ... and apologised for it ... but now you need to explain it to me ... maybe I don't understand something ...
so you think that now everyone on the forum must take responsibility for every word written and every screenshot, and if even someone finds a small defect - the person will publicly apologize ... are these requirements for everyone, or just for me? :)
1.
You can also explain popularly, if you have problems with understating.
This is the "Interesting and Humorous" thread, not "Don't you know what it is?".
2.
It seems to me that you have something personal against me. You're the one who took down the thread I just posted.
It's probably just PR for the outsourcers.
Это - ветка "Интересное и Юмор", а не "Вы не знаете, что это?".
My post is exactly the subject of this thread. For example, if a firm pays two people to program :
The firm (which pays) doesn't care how those two coders pay taxes ... which one is a freelancer and which one an outsourcer? And why is an outsourcer better (if the firm doesn't care)?
2) It seems to me that you have something personal against me. You're the one who took down the thread I just posted.
I didn't delete your thread.
I apologize publicly for my mistakes. You don't.
If you start some kind of 'harassment' (vengeance) here on posts or screenshots or who-said-what-I-said - I'll start banning.
The fact that I apologise is not a sign of my weakness to apologise :)
My post is precisely within the scope of this thread. For example, if a firm pays two people to program :
The firm (which pays) does not care how these two coders will pay taxes ... Which one is a freelancer and which one an outsourcer? And why is the outsourcer better (if the firm doesn't care)?
I didn't delete your thread.
I apologize publicly for my mistakes. You don't.
If you start some kind of 'harassment' (retaliation) here by posts or screenshots or who-said-what-I-said - I'll start banning.
Just because I apologise is not a sign of my weakness to apologise :)
I didn't delete your branch.
Come on, now you're bringing the showdown here, too! What the hell...
Just for the sake of interest, go to my Humour thread in the English section - what's the most interesting thing there for users? Here's the thing: someone posts a photo asking "what's that?" and others guess... it's been in the thread for a fortnight now... and no one humiliates, insults, apologizes or humiliates anyone ... The same people ... They are also from Russia and Ukraine ...
Why is it different here?
"drag the showdown" ... almost no big deal ... You coders are serious respectable people. So be serious and respectable.
Nightmare... They're the ones who're going to bash me for every picture I see this morning... for no reason...