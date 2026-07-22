Interesting and Humour - page 215
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How did you close the season? Head, legs, arms and other useful parts of the body ok?
I wish you'd put some pictures up ((
How was your season? Head, legs, arms and other useful parts of the body OK?
Yes, alive, well, everything is fine :)
Yes, alive, well, everything is fine :)
Put yours out there ))
Mine. Honestly, honestly.