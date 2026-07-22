Interesting and Humour - page 215

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TheXpert:



How did you close the season? Head, legs, arms and other useful parts of the body ok?

I wish you'd put some pictures up ((

 
 
Mischek:

How was your season? Head, legs, arms and other useful parts of the body OK?

Yes, alive, well, everything is fine :)


 
TheXpert:

Yes, alive, well, everything is fine :)



Spread the word))
 
Mischek:
Put yours out there ))
Mine. Honest to God.
 
TheXpert:
Mine. Honestly, honestly.
Okay ))
 
 
 

 

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