Interesting and Humour - page 2725

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China's Tianhe 2 still tops the top 500 supercomputers
Топ-500 суперкомпьютеров по-прежнему возглавляет китайский «Тяньхэ-2» | Новости | Компьютерное Обозрение
Топ-500 суперкомпьютеров по-прежнему возглавляет китайский «Тяньхэ-2» | Новости | Компьютерное Обозрение
  • ko.com.ua
Опубликованный Топ-500 самых мощных компьютерных систем вот уже в пятый раз за последние годы (рейтинг публикуется дважды в год) возглавил китайский суперкомпьютер «Тяньхэ-2». Последний замер мощности был представлен во Франкфурте на конфреенции  International Supercomputing 2015, которая начала работу в понедельник 13-го июля...
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDi9uFcD7XI

DC SHOES: ROBBIE MADDISON'S "PIPE DREAM"
DC SHOES: ROBBIE MADDISON'S "PIPE DREAM"
  • 2015.08.02
  • www.youtube.com
DC presents Robbie “Maddo” Maddison’s “Pipe Dream,” giving the world a chance to witness history being made as Maddo rides his dirt bike on the powerful and ...
[Deleted]  

Mayakovsky is a Hindu. When Mayakovsky introduced his famous "ladder" poem, fellow poets accused him of cheating - after all, poets were then paid for the number of lines, and Mayakovsky was paid 2-3 times as much for poems of similar length.

 

 
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A molecular transistor capable of controlling the movement of individual electrons has been created.

http://ultramir.net/techno/19725-sozdan-molekulyarnyy-tranzistor-sposobnyy-kontrolirovat-dvizhenie-otdelnyh-elektronov.html
 

 
https://ru.wikiquote.org/wiki/%D0%A0%D0%B5%D0%B2%D0%BE%D0%BB%D1%8C%D0%B2%D0%B5%D1%80
Револьвер — Викицитатник
  • ru.wikiquote.org
«Величайший враг спрячется там, где вы меньше всего будете его искать», — Юлий Цезарь, 75 г. до н. э. «Единственный способ стать умнее — играть с более умным противником», — основы шахмат, 1883 г. «Первое правило бизнеса — защищайте свои инвестиции», — этикет банкира, 1775 г. «Войны нельзя избежать, её можно лишь отсрочить к выгоде вашего...
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