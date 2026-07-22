Interesting and Humour - page 2725
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDi9uFcD7XI
Mayakovsky is a Hindu. When Mayakovsky introduced his famous "ladder" poem, fellow poets accused him of cheating - after all, poets were then paid for the number of lines, and Mayakovsky was paid 2-3 times as much for poems of similar length.
China 3D-printed a full two-storey villa in 3 hours.
http://politolog.net/novosti-mira/v-kitae-za-3-chasa-na-3d-printere-napechatali-polnocennuyu-dvuxetazhnuyu-villu-foto/
http://ultramir.net/techno/19725-sozdan-molekulyarnyy-tranzistor-sposobnyy-kontrolirovat-dvizhenie-otdelnyh-elektronov.html