Interesting and Humour - page 1073
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Svetlana Kuzina "The brain lies" or how to really make friends with your head. Testing your brain and identifying your strengths. Astril M. 2011.
it doesn't matter anymore - man or woman - about the authorhttp://lurkmore.to/%D1%E2%E5%F2%E0_%CA%F3%E7%E8%ED%E0 - with the head is a clear abnormality:
Oh, Sveta Kuzina is a consummate dick writer who has put her production on stream. She's written such things as:
One of the hallmarks of a troll is to respond with a throw-in to almost any post, on or off topic, for which it can be done.
The abolk worldview has long been on display on this forum, all Soviet good, all new bad.
The best way to kill a troll is to ignore his posts.
The abolk worldview has long been on display on this forum, all Soviet good, all new woes.
The best way to kill a troll is to ignore his posts.
Absolutely supportive - now I'll be sure you'll pass (finally) by (preferably very far away) and I'll be able to restrain myself from temptation: "Praise and slander be received with indifference and do not challenge a fool".
... By the way, in the meantime, bitcoin has already hit 140.
Suneeek is probably already drinking vodka :)
spring has sprung
Absolutely supportive - now I will be sure that you will pass (finally) by (preferably very far away) and I will be able to restrain myself from temptation: "Praise and slander be received with indifference and do not challenge the fool".
Bolkonsky, I sometimes get the impression that you walk around your house with a cudgel in one hand and a Wikipedia in the other.
A woman's voice came from the kitchen.
- Andrei, go eat, dinner is ready.
Andrei opened the Wikipedia, the Dahl dictionary and the rules of Russian spelling.
- Eat, eat, he mumbled to himself, leafing through the pages.
After a few moments he opened the door with his foot and blocked the entrance to the kitchen.
- In the context of the phrase you have constructed, my dear, you should use the verb "to eat" instead of "to nibble".
The fragile woman, quickly put a plate on the table and silently, habitually hurried to the ajar window.
- She'll eat, then she'll eat, then she'll eat and then she'll calm down. I'll stay at Valka's for now.
She shook off the snow, glanced up at the third floor window and went to her friend.
- Eat, eat, he mumbled to himself, leafing through the pages.
"Only pigs eat, but people dey eat." (Dahl, "to eat")
but for you, all-rounder, another meaning is more usual: "The public eats everything".