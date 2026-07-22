Interesting and Humour - page 2268
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Electricity is the cure for all ills!
Happy Sunday, guys
Artist - Marius van Dokkum / Holland
Who does time make beautiful?!
Macaulay Culkin
Prayer
God walking in space,
The face of madness,
Sun, burn the present
In the name of what is to come,
But have mercy on the past!
Nikolai Gumilev
Who does time make beautiful?!
Macaulay Culkin.
What's the problem? If you shave the right Culkin and cut his hair, you get a lefty.
It's the same face, only with goat hair.
Who does time make beautiful?!
Macaulay Culkin
Prayer
God walking in space,
The face of madness,
Sun, burn the present
In the name of what is to come,
But have mercy on the past!
Nikolai Gumilev
What's the problem? If you shave the right Culkin and cut his hair, you get the left one.
It's the same face, only with goat hair.
Is it about time?
by Sergei Dol
Video series with tips for independent travellers
Happiness is not when you have something: a cool car, a house abroad, a lucrative business, a Miss World mistress,but when you don't have something: Alzheimer's disease, kidney cancer, cirrhosis of the liver or advanced haemorrhoids.