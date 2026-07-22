Interesting and Humour - page 2268

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Electricity is the cure for all ills!

 

Happy Sunday, guys

Artist - Marius van Dokkum / Holland

 
Soon: scandals at food markets, rallies at city-forming enterprises, boycotts of water utilities...
Минисканер, определяющий состав любого объекта, разработан в Израиле
Минисканер, определяющий состав любого объекта, разработан в Израиле
  • 2014.05.24
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 24 мая — РИА Новости. Израильская компания Consumer Physics разработала первый в мире портативный молекулярный сканер SCiO, который сможет мгновенно определить химический состав любого объекта, к которому будет поднесен. Миниатюрное устройство работает на принципе NIR-спектроскопии (спектроскопии ближней инфракрасной области), пишет...
 

Who does time make beautiful?!

Macaulay Culkin

Prayer

The sun is fierce, the sun is threatening,
God walking in space,
The face of madness,

Sun, burn the present
In the name of what is to come,

But have mercy on the past!

Nikolai Gumilev

 
Fleder:

Who does time make beautiful?!

Macaulay Culkin.



What's the problem? If you shave the right Culkin and cut his hair, you get a lefty.

It's the same face, only with goat hair.

 
Fleder:

Who does time make beautiful?!

Macaulay Culkin

Prayer

The sun is fierce, the sun is threatening,
God walking in space,
The face of madness,

Sun, burn the present
In the name of what is to come,

But have mercy on the past!

Nikolai Gumilev

Is the matter of time?
 
Reshetov:


What's the problem? If you shave the right Culkin and cut his hair, you get the left one.

It's the same face, only with goat hair.

That's true, but you can't shave it off or cut it off.
 
v_maxi:
Is it about time?
In this case, it isn't.
 
Masterclass for independent travellers

by Sergei Dol

Video series with tips for independent travellers

Мастер-класс для самостоятельных путешественников - Блоги - Смородина
Мастер-класс для самостоятельных путешественников - Блоги - Смородина
  • smorodina.com
Довольно смотреть на мир из окна туристического автобуса! Давайте планировать свое путешествие самостоятельно: это и приятнее и дешевле! Специально для своих читателей я подготовил серию видеороликов с советами для самостоятельных путешествий. Следуя моим рекомендациям, вы сможете насладиться интересными, захватывающими, насыщенными и...
 

Happiness is not when you have something: a cool car, a house abroad, a lucrative business, a Miss World mistress,

but when you don't have something: Alzheimer's disease, kidney cancer, cirrhosis of the liver or advanced haemorrhoids.
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