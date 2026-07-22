Interesting and Humour - page 725
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Do you think it is a lot?
Who would invest in a project like this? It seems to me that such projects are funded from the state budget and therefore it is appropriate to ask: "Where are the jobs? But no jobs have been created!
1 I think that the investor (Nikolay Somov, Radna Ltd. is part of the ROSBI group) is not a dummy.
2 In the Moscow or Leningrad region you can still find people, but in the provinces it's a wreck. Those who have not left yet have drunk. The threat of a fine or dismissal does not work.
As a result, everyone is trying to gather around the district centres. But it's fucked up.
1 I think that the investor (Nikolay Somov, Radna Ltd. is part of the ROSBI group) is not a dummy.
Perhaps this is how he is preparing his business for the WTO.
It's a real bummer.
That's my point exactly.
No I couldn't. Tried to remember in sync the moments when people were there trying. ))) But after practicing every day for a few months, I think you can do it again. ))
At first glance: good reporting on a good case.
But if you think about it:
1) 2000 animals at $2500 = $5000000 (five million!);
2) add to that the cost of shipping those cows;
3) the investment in buildings;
4) the cost of equipment;
5) all that herd still needs to be fed;
6) And megaphone will charge for GSM, and, as I understand it, every cow is connected;
---
Impact: 13 tons of milk per day. Do you think it is a lot?
Who is capable of investing in such a project? It seems to me, that such projects are funded from the state budget, and therefore it is appropriate to ask: "Where are the jobs? But no jobs have been created!
And other animated photos of nature.
Actually, 13 tons is, at the very least, 130000-150000 r. In the presence of tax incentives for villagers, in my opinion, normal profitability. + Each cow gives a calf in addition to milk. But such a farm is quite difficult to hold. It needs a titanium rod. A strong bogatyr's strength.
About 4-5 thousand dollars a day, and how much does it cost to maintain this herd?
And the investment in the animals alone (without equipment) is $5 million.
---
But the main point I wanted to make is that, unfortunately, the emergence of such enterprises in no way improves life in the Russian countryside.
About 4-5 thousand dollars a day, and how much does it cost to maintain this herd?
And the investment in the animals alone (without equipment) is 5 million.
But the main point I wanted to make is that, unfortunately, the emergence of such enterprises does nothing to improve life in the Russian countryside.
...nor will it increase the capacity of car batteries. So what? What's that got to do with it?
And nothing.
What's up?
And nothing.
Why?
So, yeah.)
It's just that everyone is trying to solve problems from the end. With a false goal. By creating jobs, raising salaries and improving the quality of life.
If people do not get in the way, if they just obey the laws, then eventually jobs and wages will appear and the standard of living will rise naturally.
In the meantime, it is like in a hospital-
- How can we lower the average temperature of the sick?
- We should shake off the thermometers or put ice on them.
)