Interesting and Humour - page 2253
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Four scientific billions:
The Russian Science Foundation has distributed its first-ever grants: 4 billion roubles will go to support 876 scientific groups. There were twice as many worthy applications as the number of grants, so not all scientists were happy with the results of the competition.
It turns out, crocodiles are not only accidentally molested by big ladies:
and, out of habit, a clarification: the photo is not mine.
Gee, that's a familiar crocodile - I used to sit on it, too.
at least in the same place :)
I've already been banned ... for a week ... People got tired, so they banned me...
Is there any way we could do this again?
Is there any way to replicate this?
Would you stop it already?!
If the slave is banned - who will clean up the poop?
other "slaves".
Only I don't understand why the moderator is a "slave".