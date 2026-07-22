Interesting and Humour - page 2253

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Four scientific billions:

The Russian Science Foundation has distributed its first-ever grants: 4 billion roubles will go to support 876 scientific groups. There were twice as many worthy applications as the number of grants, so not all scientists were happy with the results of the competition.

Газета.Ru - Четыре научных миллиарда
  • m.gazeta.ru
Отметим, что среди участников заявок-победителей мужчины составили 61%, женщины — 39%. В распределении поддержанных проектов по числу участников максимум приходится на интервал 8–11 участников.
 
DiPach:
It turns out, crocodiles are not only accidentally molested by big ladies:
and, out of habit, a clarification: the photo is not mine.

Gee, that's a familiar crocodile - I used to sit on it, too.

at least in the same place :)

 
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Самоорганизующиеся роботы для создания предметов мебели
Самоорганизующиеся роботы для создания предметов мебели
  • geektimes.ru
Исследователи из Швейцарского Государственного Технологического Института создали неожиданное решение для тех, кто живёт в небольших квартирах и испытывает недостаток свободной площади. Кубообразные роботы Roombots (длина стороны 21,6 см) могут самостоятельно собираться в различные объёмные конструкции, включая стулья и столы. Авторы считают...
 
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Интервью: как С# и C++ помогают заработать на фондовом рынке
Интервью: как С# и C++ помогают заработать на фондовом рынке
  • habrahabr.ru
Одним из самых популярных топиков в нашем блоге стал рассказ о Джесси Сполдинге — парне, который заработал $500к на фондовом рынке, применив свои познания в программировании и понимание основ фондового рынка (часть 1, часть 2). В комментариях к этим текстам некоторые хабрапользователи выражали свое сомнение в реалистичности такого сценария в...
 
 
newdigital:
I've already been banned ... for a week ... People got tired, so they banned me...
Is there any way we could do this again?
 
Contender:
Is there any way we could do this again?
Would you stop it already?!
 
Contender:
Is there any way to replicate this?
if the slave is banned - who will clean up the poo?
 
joo:
Would you stop it already?!
Tell me, just honestly, what percentage of postings to Interesting and Humour from newdigital do you like?
 
newdigital:
If the slave is banned - who will clean up the poop?

other "slaves".

Only I don't understand why the moderator is a "slave".

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