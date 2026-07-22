Interesting and Humour - page 1199

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Silent:

I happen to have the worst of it :)

Funny/absurd bits of code

"A timeless classic :) "

#define TRUE FALSE

 

 
peripatetikos:
Yandex has created a fun little thing called Crypta. It allows you to determine gender, age and other characteristics of users by analysing their online behaviour.

It works by using cookies and analysing browser history. I don't have any cookies, so


 
Do you want to hear a cool story?
Send an SMS to your wife's number with the text "I know everything! How could you?"
 
Zanuda:
И??? what is this all about?
 
Mm, it's not nice to post a correspondence.
 

I join in. Very ugly.

The post has been taken down.

P.S. If you(Zanuda) had blacked out the nickname and contacts, it would still be acceptable. But now it's too late.

[Deleted]  
President Lukashenko has issued a decree that only a person with at least five years of presidential experience may run for president.
 

starving

poor thing (


 
sanyooooook:

starving

poor thing (

Where is he starving? Such a fish he caught at the end. ))
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