Interesting and Humour - page 1199
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I happen to have the worst of it :)
Funny/absurd bits of code
"A timeless classic :) "
#define TRUE FALSE
Yandex has created a fun little thing called Crypta. It allows you to determine gender, age and other characteristics of users by analysing their online behaviour.
It works by using cookies and analysing browser history. I don't have any cookies, so
Send an SMS to your wife's number with the text "I know everything! How could you?"
I join in. Very ugly.
The post has been taken down.
P.S. If you(Zanuda) had blacked out the nickname and contacts, it would still be acceptable. But now it's too late.
starving
poor thing (
starving
poor thing (