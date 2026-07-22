Interesting and Humour - page 1929
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I don't like the fact that I come from an ape... :(
I have normal parents, maybe Darwin didn't have any... Humor me. But I don't agree with him there.
That's the one! Refuting Darwin without being familiar with his works. The thesis on the origin of man from an ape, attributed to Darwin, very probably does not apply to him. At least it does not appear in Darwin's written works. There's an assumption that "man descended from a penis"... from a member of a primitive humanoid society.
Even if from a monkey, so what?
It seems naive. It can't be that it matters whether they lived on a river or a lake or wherever.
Poor Darwin!
If you have read or listened to Saveliev's arguments, he writes that during the warming period many lands were flooded, and all kinds of aquatic life developed there, like food could be taken simply by stepping into the water and paddling with your hands.
With cooling, the mass of water was bound in the form of ice in the polar latitudes, respectively, all the lowlands dried up, and there was less food.
If you have read or listened to Saveliev's arguments, he writes that during the warming period, many lands were waterlogged, and all kinds of aquatic life developed there, like food could be taken simply by stepping into the water and paddling with hands.
With cooling, the mass of water was bound in the form of ice in the polar latitudes, respectively, all the lowlands dried up, and there was less food.
In short, all programmers are descended from monkeys.
Normal people come from Adam and Eve.
And one frame from two cats.
In short, all programmers are descended from monkeys.
Normal people come from Adam and Eve.
And one frame from two cats.
Somehow it does not fit on a scale. The evolution of man as a species and some insignificant differences in the method of food extraction - whether it is rowing with hands or running after a mammoth in a field.
It all fits very well, evolution requires a change in conditions, there will be no change, there will be no evolution, why evolve if everything is fine as it is.
Somehow, it does not fit the scale. The evolution of the human species and some insignificant differences in the way food is obtained, whether it is paddling with one's hands or chasing a mammoth across a field. So that it may or may not have affected whether or not humans are intelligent.
And Adam and Eve were made out of shit. And the one who made Adam and Eve, when, who and what did he make it out of? ))
And Adam and Eve were made out of shit. And the one who made Adam and Eve, when, who and what did he make it out of? ))