Interesting and Humour - page 1929

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artmedia70:

I don't like the fact that I come from an ape... :(

I have normal parents, maybe Darwin didn't have any... Humor me. But I don't agree with him there.

That's the one! Refuting Darwin without being familiar with his works. The thesis on the origin of man from an ape, attributed to Darwin, very probably does not apply to him. At least it does not appear in Darwin's written works. There's an assumption that "man descended from a penis"... from a member of a primitive humanoid society.

Even if from a monkey, so what?

 
They earned an average of $29 million a day
Пять IT-миллиардеров, которые больше всего заработали в 2013 году
Пять IT-миллиардеров, которые больше всего заработали в 2013 году
  • 2013.12.19
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 19 дек — РИА Новости, Алина Гайнуллина. Пять из десяти самых активно зарабатывавших в 2013 году миллиардеров увеличили свое состояние на программном обеспечении, интернет-технологиях и других сегментах IT-рынка, свидетельствуют данные исследования Wealth-X. Лидером по "прибавленной стоимости" в десятке миллиардеров стал Уоррен Баффет...
 
Integer:

It seems naive. It can't be that it matters whether they lived on a river or a lake or wherever.

Poor Darwin!

If you have read or listened to Saveliev's arguments, he writes that during the warming period many lands were flooded, and all kinds of aquatic life developed there, like food could be taken simply by stepping into the water and paddling with your hands.

With cooling, the mass of water was bound in the form of ice in the polar latitudes, respectively, all the lowlands dried up, and there was less food.

 
Urain:

If you have read or listened to Saveliev's arguments, he writes that during the warming period, many lands were waterlogged, and all kinds of aquatic life developed there, like food could be taken simply by stepping into the water and paddling with hands.

With cooling, the mass of water was bound in the form of ice in the polar latitudes, respectively, all the lowlands dried up, and there was less food.

Somehow it does not fit on a scale. Evolution of the human species and some insignificant differences in the method of food extraction - whether paddling with hands or chasing a mammoth through a field. So that it may or may not have influenced the reasonableness of man.
 

In short, all programmers are descended from monkeys.

Normal people come from Adam and Eve.

And one frame from two cats.

 
Yoschik:

In short, all programmers are descended from monkeys.

Normal people come from Adam and Eve.

And one frame from two cats.

And Adam and Eve were made from shit. And the one who made Adam and Eve, when, who and from what was he made? ))
 
Integer:
Somehow it does not fit on a scale. The evolution of man as a species and some insignificant differences in the method of food extraction - whether it is rowing with hands or running after a mammoth in a field.

It all fits very well, evolution requires a change in conditions, there will be no change, there will be no evolution, why evolve if everything is fine as it is.

 
Integer:
Somehow, it does not fit the scale. The evolution of the human species and some insignificant differences in the way food is obtained, whether it is paddling with one's hands or chasing a mammoth across a field. So that it may or may not have affected whether or not humans are intelligent.
One hypothesis of the development of uprightness hints at this
 
tol64:
And Adam and Eve were made out of shit. And the one who made Adam and Eve, when, who and what did he make it out of? ))
You're looking at a twofer, my good man, for insulting the feelings of the faithful in public.
 
tol64:
And Adam and Eve were made out of shit. And the one who made Adam and Eve, when, who and what did he make it out of? ))
Jehovah - (Exodus 3:14 ) one of the names of God, great and holy, signifying the identity, eternity and immutability of the being of God, the name of the One who was, is and will be, and who Himself has spoken of Himself: I am the Lord, in the first and in the last. I am the same (Isaiah 41:4 ) ...
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