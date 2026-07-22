Interesting and Humour - page 3001

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Yuriy Asaulenko:
You shouldn't dress the kids up like that. IMHO.

That's right, why dress it up... put it in the tanks at once)))

9 May tank

You haven't seen the kindergarten matinee in the gas sector yet:

Kindergarten matinee by the gas sector

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
The USSR is the best country I have seen and lived in. I repeat for those who do not understand - which I have seen and where I have lived. And perceived extremely negatively. But, everything is in comparison...
The uniqueness of the USSR is equal pay for all, which is why people chose professions according to their talents, but now everyone is a singer and thief.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
The USSR is the best country I have seen and lived in. I repeat for those who do not understand - which I have seen and where I have lived. And perceived extremely negatively. But, all in comparison...
Because we were born and raised in it. But I hope you understand that it could have been a lot better than it was. You understand that for what you are doing here now, in the USSR you would have been in prison for a very long time.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
You see, in the USSR you would have been in prison for a very long time for what you are doing here now.
It's just that in the USSR, the shit that everyone is doing here now, no one would have needed to do.
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
It's just that in the USSR, no one would have had to do the crap that everyone does here now.
That's right, you get paid to eat, you buy a brick and build a house.
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
It's just that in the USSR, no one would have needed to do the crap that everyone is doing here now.
Yes, there were a lot of things we didn't need, as the CPSU Central Committee thought.
 
Speculator:
That's right, you get paid to eat, you buy a brick and build a house.
♪ and have a drink ♪
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Yes, there were many things we didn't need, as the CPSU Central Committee thought.
as the last 25 years have shown -- he was almost never wrong about that
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
as the last 25 years have shown -- he was almost never wrong about that.
They were very wrong about that.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
and booze.
Now they drink chemicals and get drunk, but nobody cares about this problem. Vodka was okay in the Soviet Union, but now it is methane, and most importantly, no one cares about it.
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