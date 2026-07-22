Interesting and Humour - page 3001
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You shouldn't dress the kids up like that. IMHO.
That's right, why dress it up... put it in the tanks at once)))
You haven't seen the kindergarten matinee in the gas sector yet:
The USSR is the best country I have seen and lived in. I repeat for those who do not understand - which I have seen and where I have lived. And perceived extremely negatively. But, everything is in comparison...
The USSR is the best country I have seen and lived in. I repeat for those who do not understand - which I have seen and where I have lived. And perceived extremely negatively. But, all in comparison...
You see, in the USSR you would have been in prison for a very long time for what you are doing here now.
It's just that in the USSR, no one would have had to do the crap that everyone does here now.
It's just that in the USSR, no one would have needed to do the crap that everyone is doing here now.
That's right, you get paid to eat, you buy a brick and build a house.
Yes, there were many things we didn't need, as the CPSU Central Committee thought.
as the last 25 years have shown -- he was almost never wrong about that.
and booze.