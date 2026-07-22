Interesting and Humour - page 904

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Mischek:

Okay, you're free.

Go try on your new avatar.

patient's on antipyretic medication now.
 
 

Watercolor by Atanas Matsoureff

 

Sheree Valentine Daines

 
I've been educating myself and you haven't been educating yourself
 

Mark Keller

 
newdigital:
I've been self-educating and you haven't been self-educating
Give me your boobs.
 
newdigital:
I've been self-educating and you haven't been self-educating.
And how is that supposed to be expressed? Looking at pictures, silently absorbing impressions.
 
newdigital:

Watercolor by Atanas Matsoureff

 
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